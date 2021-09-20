News from Ocean Beach and Point Loma – September 2021

OB Mobile Media Production Gig

DharmaDen’s Sessions have been staged at the Template in OB with performers such as Riston Diggs (playing with the Gravities) and a new band called the Gnarly Heads, with local musicians and artists invited to participate. “Other locations around town are in the works. The events include two musical performances and a visual artist, and will include a few local vendors. Our goal is to do our part to support local, and present new, creative gig opportunities for bands and artists. Our door is always open to support local music, art, and commerce.” Template is at 5032 Niagara. San Diego Reader

IB Pier Closes – Sound Familiar?

The Imperial Beach Pier is closed after part of the pier collapsed into the ocean, officials said. The Port of San Diego, which manages the wooden pier in the city of Imperial Beach, confirmed Tuesday that the structure would be closed to the public for up to two weeks as engineers assess and repair the damage. A piling from the pier was spotted floating in the water at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, the port said. The pile break appears to have occurred between light posts 15 and 16. Due to the apparent structural damage, Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier to the public. The port’s engineering department and consultants were working to assess the extent of the damage and make a determination on the structural integrity of the pier, the port said. Port officials said that due to high surf that will affect the region for several more days, the team couldn’t get below the pier to get a look at the damage or to locate and remove the broken piling.

It could take up to two weeks for the team to confirm it is safe to reopen the pier to the public, the port said. The agency asked the public to avoid the waters near the pier until the broken piling can be found and pulled out of the water. The IB Pier was first built in 1909 and then rebuilt in 1960 and again in 1988. 7SanDiego

Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins – The Worst Singer in the World

Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins – The Worst Singer in the World opens at 8 p.m. Friday at Point Loma Playhouse. Meryl Streep tackled the role of Jenkins, an heiress known for both her charity recitals and her terrible tunes, in a 2016 film. The comedy, described as “hilarious and heartwarming,” continues through Oct. 9. Tickets start at $22, with multiple discounts available. Dates: Sep 17,18,19,24,25,26 Oct 1,8,9; Days: Fri & Sat 8pm/Sunday 3pm; Location: Point Loma Playhouse 3035 Talbot Street 92106 at the Historic Point Loma Assembly; Tickets: Gen $22/Sen.Mil.Stu. $17/Group $15 (5 or more); FACEMASKS REQUIRED

Driver Rolls Vehicle and Flees in OB

ON Wednesday, Sept. 15, a driver rolled their vehicle near Voltaire and Sunset Cliffs Blvd and then fled. The photo is a grab from a short video by Sideo.

Largest Clean-Up Was in OB

An estimated six thousand San Diegans spent Saturday morning cleaning up trash as part of the 37th annual California Coastal Cleanup. The effort was organized by I Love a Clean San Diego. People participated in neighborhoods around the county. One of the largest cleanups was in Ocean Beach where more than 100 volunteers picked up debris in the sand. “Yeah, we love the beach. We’re here a lot of the time so why not clean up some trash while we’re at it,” said Madeleine Frieze, a volunteer. “It’s really, cool to be part of such a great community and San Diego really cares about protecting our beaches and oceans and I really love that,” said Jackson Colpitts, a volunteer.

From boots to pillows, to cigarette butts, the sand in Ocean Beach was littered with all types of debris Saturday morning. A huge dumpster was used to haul off the trash. While tons of debris end up on the sand, much of it starts as litter in storm drains, miles away from the coast. 7SanDiego

Sailor Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Woman’s Death in Midway Motel

A sailor pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman in a Midway District motel and also admitted to inflicting corporal injury upon his wife in a separate incident. Marquise Tyree Wisher, 28, admitted to causing the death of Rosa Jaco, 32, a mother of four children, on May 4, 2020, in a motel room on Greenwood Street near Hancock Street. Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger said Wisher would receive a maximum sentence of six years and two months in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 14. San Diego Community News Group

Native Artist Enlightens 3R Brewery in OB

After researching and interviewing numerous Native artists, the Rincon Economic Development Corporation’s board has selected renowned artist Joe Hopkins to help tell the story of the Luiseño people in their new Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery) tasting room in Ocean Beach, opening in the fall. He was the favorite because of his colorful pop style and appreciation in capturing the essence of Rincon’s history, passions and visions. To signify the brewery’s culture and impact, it was the board’s desire to tell the story in a visual art mural. “Our story is about our Luiseño ancestors and the route they traversed from Palomar Mountain to the Ocean,” said chair Ruth-Ann Rodriquez Thorn. “We want to let people know we are the original Californians and we believe Joe will capture that in this mural.” Peninsula Beacon

Bodyboarding US Festival Coming to OB in November

In November 2019, Ocean Beach, California USA, Experienced its very first Bodyboarding Festival. It was a hit, rider’s from across the globe showed up and it was believed that it was

going to be another rise of the sport in the United States. Due to the Global Pandemic, closures around the world seized up competitions locally and internationally for the 2020 year and half of the 2021, but that did not stop BodyboardingUS and its staff in planning for the November 13th-14th 2021, Ocean Beach, California Festival.The technical staff comes in its majority from APB North America which is the governing body for the sport of bodyboarding in North America.

The November event is now more than halfway sold out in registration and our competitors are ready to show us what they got & been training for these past two years.The competition consists of 6 divisions: Pro Women, Pro Men, Pro Drop Knee, Masters, Junior Women, Junior Men, and will run in as a 2 day event. We will have around 110 athletes that are eager to get back to wearing their competition jerseys. We already have confirmation that 2 time DropKnee World Champion & Entrepreneur Dave Hubbard, Jacob Romero and Gianna

Simonelli will be participating in the event and Press Conference on Friday the 12th of November 2021. In the evening at Black Sands Hula Lounge. Address; 5059 Newport Ave

#104, San Diego, CA 92107.

West Mission Bay Bridge Over Our Waters

Installations of cast-in-drilled-hole piles and concrete pours for the columns on the southside of the new southbound bridge occurred throughout August. Tentatively scheduled to take place at the southside abutment, concrete pours for the pins and footing of the structure will occur in early September. Falsework of the new southbound bridge is expected to take place near the end of September and will mark a major milestone for the project as the form of the second bridge becomes recognizable. Hours and days of operation are Mondays to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with modified hours for specific items of work. Occasional night hours between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The West Mission Bay Drive Bridge Replacement Project replaces the existing four-lane West Mission Bay Drive Bridge, built in the early 1950s, with two separate three-lane structures, providing an improved transportation link across the San Diego River. Key improvements to the new bridge include: two new parallel bridge structures with three lanes in each direction; a bike path on both bridges; and roadway widening and improvements along Sports Arena Boulevard, West Mission Bay Drive and the westbound I-8 off-ramp. The project is expected to be complete in mid-2022.

Campland On the Bay Cited by Coastal Commission

Campland on the Bay and Mission Bay RV Resort have been reportedly slapped with a fine exceeding a quarter million dollars by the California Coastal Commission in penalties over public access. Coastal Commission chief enforcement officer Lisa Haage said Campland had signs posted indicating private use only, that the area was strictly for paying guests, and that their website promoted their property as if it were a private luxurious beach. According to KGTV Channel 10, a deal has been struck for Campland on the Bay and Mission Bay RV Resort to pay $750,000 for free summer camps for under privileged youth. As part of the settlement, penalties are to include providing new public toilets, electric-vehicle charging stations, and removal of all signage or fencing that make the beaches look private. The parks have been directed by the Coastal Commission to return with a plan in 60 days for implementing the ordered changes, which are to take effect immediately.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray to play at San Diego Open at Pt Loma’s Barnes Center

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray of Great Britain has accepted a Wild Card into the main draw of the $600,000 San Diego Open. The ATP 250-Level tournament will be played Monday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 3, at Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma. Top 20 players entered in the 2021 San Diego Open include No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 10 Denis Shapovalov, No. 11 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 14 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and No. 19 Cristian Garin of Chile (rankings are at time of tournament entry). American Taylor Fritz, a native of Rancho Santa Fe, who is currently ranked No. 39, is also in the main draw. Japan’s Kei Nishikori and American Brandon Nakashima of San Diego are the other wild card entrants joining Murray in the San Diego Open main draw. The ATP 250 tournament features a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. The event offers a total of $600,000 in prize money and tournament champions will receive 250 points in the FedEx ATP Rankings. Tickets for the San Diego Open can be purchased at barnessdopen.com.

FIDO Fiesta Island Clean-Up – Sept. 25

Join Fiesta Island Dog Owners for a volunteer clean-up, organized with I Love a Clean San Diego, at the Fiesta Island fenced dog park on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with set-up at 9 a.m. Volunteers are being asked to help with setup/take down and to help sign-up people at the tables and gates. A raffle with dog-friendly items will take place back at the tables beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Point Loma Residents Fed Up with Dangerous Intersection at Santa Barbara and Point Loma Avenues

Drivers continue to blow through the four-way stop at Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street. There have been crashes and near-crashes, cars screeching – even a driver doing donuts in the intersection. “It’s been really crazy,” said Jill Johnson, Point Loma resident. She lives on the corner and watches from her patio as car after car runs the stop signs in all directions. “It’s constant day [and] night and can we hear them late at night,” said Johnson. Drivers are often hauling down Point Loma Avenue but surveillance video shows a truck heading up the hill pass a car and blow through the stop sign. Neighbors have been talking about this for years on Nextdoor. Pedestrians have been hit and so have skateboarders.

Last month, a suspected drunk driver slammed into a garage after running the stop sign. “It was a loud boom,” said Angie who didn’t want to disclose her last name.

The driver hit the garage of her home where she and her family, including her 4-month-old daughter, were sleeping in the next bedroom. “The whole incident was traumatic for us,” she said. This is nothing new. News 8 reported on this intersection when a car crashed into a lifeguard truck in 2019. Johnson asked for a stoplight then but the city denied her request. The city put in a 4-way Stop Ahead sign like it said it would, but drivers are still not braking. “It literally hit home, and I was like ‘how we can advocate for safer streets?’” said Angie.

Her neighbor, Jill Johnson, has sent countless e-mails to the mayor, engineers, police and council members and got surveillance cameras for proof.

“We have sent them the most egregious videos and nothing. They continue to tell us nothing can be done,” said Johnson. The city says there are traffic calming measures such as a posted 25-mile-per-hour speed limit, a dip, and driver feedback speed sign but it’s north of Santa Barbara Street. In an e-mail, a spokesperson for the city says a study was done and found the Santa Barbara and Point Loma intersection is too steep for a roundabout, and since Point Loma is an emergency route, speed bumps are not an option. They also say it doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for a traffic light and that it could cause more collisions. “That is not good enough and what is it going to take for them to action?” said Angie.

San Diego Police responded and said they hear neighbors’ concerns loud and clear and have written numerous violations and will continue enforcement. “As soon as police leave, it resumes,” said Johnson. News8

New Mexican Eatery in the Midway

The owners of Oaxaca-inspired Mexican restaurant Cocina De Barrio, which opened its flagship location in Hillcrest in 2019, will soon open a new outpost in Point Loma. A new Cocina de Barrio is in the process of being installed at the space that last housed a Swami’s Cafe on West Point Loma Boulevard in the Midway area. Expect the same menu as the Hillcrest location, featuring daily brunch offerings, tlayudas “Oaxacan pizza,” enfrijoladas fried tortillas, tacos on hand-pressed tortillas, tamales, and a multitude of moles, as well as a full mezcal bar with cocktails, beer, Micheladas and wine. Cocina De Barrio is expected to open this October at 3924 W Point Loma Blvd. For more information, visit cocinadebarriohillcrest.com.

Another Whodunit Set In OB

Curtis Ippilito, a San Carlos resident and a development writer at Salk Institute, has authored his first novel — a whodunit with touches of mystery and psychological angst. “Burying the Newspaper Man,” a story of a beat cop in Ocean Beach, takes the reader on twists and turns, eventually forcing the protagonist to make a difficult decision when his journey leads him to the killer. “For this novel, I was intrigued by the question of how a person would resolve a trauma from their past if they found their abuser had already been brought to the most final form of justice,” Ippilito said. To find out more about Ippilito and his book and other works, go to www.curtisippilito.com. Mission Times Courier