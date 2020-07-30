Beach Communities Can No Longer Trust ‘Circulate San Diego’ to Look Out for Our Interests

The beach communities of San Diego can no longer trust that the organization, Circulate San Diego, is looking out for our interests. Why or why not?

Colin Parent, the group’s Executive Director and General Counsel, penned an article published in Voice of San Diego on July 21 about how great the “public benefits” were in the new proposals for the redevelopment of the Sports Arena area. Parent apparently is a prime mover in one of the proposed developments by Midway Sports & Entertainment District and the Toll Brothers development corporation.

Parent has joined those who are pressuring the rest of us – like Jen Campbell – to get rid of the 30 foot height limit in the Midway District. Here is what he and his two co-writers at the Voice stated:

“… the only way our plan or the competing one will be achieved is if the current 30-foot height limit is removed from the Midway area. The City Council is expected to put the question before voters this November, so we all will be asked if we want to remove the long-standing barrier to improving the Midway District. Our plan is anchored by a new centralized 12-acre park, which will help the ballot measure succeed rather than turning voters off by offering them a massive traffic-generating development with no local flavor.” (our emphasis)

Circulate San Diego has some fine people on its board and they come off as a non-partisan group that lobbies for more bicycle lanes. But they’re more than that, of course. They’re an advocacy group for all kinds of things they think San Diego needs. But for their CEO to jump with both feet into this controversy over the redevelopment and the destruction of the 30 foot height limit in the Midway District belies their true commitment to their stated “values.”

For instance, one of their stated values is “environment” and another “Health.” Here’s what Circulate San Diego says:

Environment: We believe transportation and land use choices are crucial to environmental protection. A transportation network that promotes transit, walking, cycling, and rolling reduces greenhouse gas emissions, limits pollution, and protects undeveloped habitat.

Health: We believe transportation and land uses should encourage physical activity, clean air, and safe use of our streets and roads by all modes of transportation.

Yet, seeking public approval for the Midway Sports & Entertainment District’s plan for redevelopment violates several of these stated elements of their values. There’s no sense in Parent’s defense of his plan that destruction of the 30 foot height limit will harm the environment or lead to worsening pollution or help protect “undeveloped habitat.” How about “clean air” from the impacts of the increased traffic that will inevitably result from any major redevelopment of the Midway. Also what does his plan say about affordable housing? It’s promised of course to be “on-site” which is good, but there is no guarantee of affordable housing in the redevelopment.

There are enough questions about Parent’s stance and the overall effect of Circulate San Diego if its values are undermined by its positions on development. It’s not just some benign biking-advocacy group. The head of the group wants to undermine 50 years of citizen and resident-driven urban planning at the coast. What does that say? If Parent and Circulate are not willing to join other environmental, conservation and grassroots neighborhood organizations in preserving the height limit at the coast, then residents of the beaches and coast cannot trust them to look out for our interests. Period.

I know this post, me and the OB Rag will soon be branded as NIMBY – I can hear the click of the keyboards now.

Oh, hey, I was an Eagle Scout, too, Colin.