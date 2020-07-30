Beach Communities Can No Longer Trust ‘Circulate San Diego’ to Look Out for Our Interests

The beach communities of San Diego can no longer trust that the organization, Circulate San Diego, is looking out for our interests. Why or why not?
Colin Parent, the group’s Executive Director and General Counsel, penned an article published in Voice of San Diego on July 21 about how great the “public benefits” were in the new proposals for the redevelopment of the Sports Arena area. Parent apparently is a prime mover in one of the proposed developments by Midway Sports & Entertainment District and the Toll Brothers development corporation.
Parent has joined those who are pressuring the rest of us – like Jen Campbell – to get rid of the 30 foot height limit in the Midway District. Here is what he and his two co-writers at the Voice stated:
“… the only way our plan or the competing one will be achieved is if the current 30-foot height limit is removed from the Midway area. The City Council is expected to put the question before voters this November, so we all will be asked if we want to remove the long-standing barrier to improving the Midway District. Our plan is anchored by a new centralized 12-acre park, which will help the ballot measure succeed rather than turning voters off by offering them a massive traffic-generating development with no local flavor.” (our emphasis)
Circulate San Diego has some fine people on its board and they come off as a non-partisan group that lobbies for more bicycle lanes. But they’re more than that, of course. They’re an advocacy group for all kinds of things they think San Diego needs. But for their CEO to jump with both feet into this controversy over the redevelopment and the destruction of the 30 foot height limit in the Midway District belies their true commitment to their stated “values.”
For instance, one of their stated values is “environment” and another “Health.” Here’s what Circulate San Diego says:
Environment: We believe transportation and land use choices are crucial to environmental protection. A transportation network that promotes transit, walking, cycling, and rolling reduces greenhouse gas emissions, limits pollution, and protects undeveloped habitat.
Health: We believe transportation and land uses should encourage physical activity, clean air, and safe use of our streets and roads by all modes of transportation.
Yet, seeking public approval for the Midway Sports & Entertainment District’s plan for redevelopment violates several of these stated elements of their values. There’s no sense in Parent’s defense of his plan that destruction of the 30 foot height limit will harm the environment or lead to worsening pollution or help protect “undeveloped habitat.” How about “clean air” from the impacts of the increased traffic that will inevitably result from any major redevelopment of the Midway. Also what does his plan say about affordable housing? It’s promised of course to be “on-site” which is good, but there is no guarantee of affordable housing in the redevelopment.
There are enough questions about Parent’s stance and the overall effect of Circulate San Diego if its values are undermined by its positions on development. It’s not just some benign biking-advocacy group. The head of the group wants to undermine 50 years of citizen and resident-driven urban planning at the coast. What does that say? If Parent and Circulate are not willing to join other environmental, conservation and grassroots neighborhood organizations in preserving the height limit at the coast, then residents of the beaches and coast cannot trust them to look out for our interests. Period.
I know this post, me and the OB Rag will soon be branded as NIMBY – I can hear the click of the keyboards now.
Oh, hey, I was an Eagle Scout, too, Colin.
I respectfully disagree. I don’t have an opinion one way or the other on Circulate San Diego, but eliminating the height limit in the sports arena area makes all the sense in the world. Whether we like it or nor, San Diego isn’t a small town anymore. Limiting building heights in the sports arena area to that of a single family home is pointless. Add more apartments. We need them.
I’ve had a sneaky feeling for a while that Circulate SD had a developer-friendly agenda despite their lofty goals.
Let’s not conflate the extremely vocal, older contingent of the peninsula as “the beach community.” There are plenty, particularly in the silent majority, who have no major issue with this proposal (while at the same time completely ok with keeping the 30 foot height limit in place outside of the Midway/5 points zone).
Is this the same “silent majority” that Nixon once touted? Maybe it’s the “extremely vocal, older contingent of the peninsula” that remembers the huge, resident-driven campaign to put the height limit on the ballot; perhaps we recall the push to develop the coast back in the 1970s that forced us to rebel and support things like Prop D, the OB Planning Board and the Calif Coastal Commission.
I understand why you feel strongly about this, Frank. But I also think that what occurred 50 years ago is also clouding the judgement of some folks who can’t weigh the variables of 2020. I’m not a fan of black/white absolutes when it comes to policy outside of social issues, so I see a lot of grey area for discussion as it relates to Midway vs everything else west of the 5.
Development is such an interesting issue. It’s one of the few issues I see split between generations of Democratic voters rather than others that are more split between progressive/moderate.
Tyler, okay, let’s just keep the discussion going as it’s very difficult these days for the public to have any input into what local government is doing.
I want to take a moment to discuss Colin Parent. In addition to Circulate San Diego, he is a council member of the City of La Mesa City Council. I note that his proposal to radically alter land use and transportation patterns are always proposed for the City of San Diego. I have never seen them proposed for La Mesa, where he is an elected decision maker (if my knowledge is incomplete, I apologize).
I suspect he dabbles in San Diego because he knows what will happen if he tries to remake La Mesa – a booting out of office.
I resent this carpetbagger coming into our community where we have no ability to have any kind of vote over him and his political future.
Sports Arena is hardly a coastal community.
This development is good for the environment because it allows people to live, play, and work all in one spot, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions due to travel. Essentially, everything is within a quick walk. This is what smart growth is.
Lastly, it’s Dr. Jen Campbell. And she knows a thing or two about what makes for a healthy lifestyle. Certainly being able to walk everywhere is good for one’s physical and mental health.