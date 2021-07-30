30th Street Bikeways Project to Be Installed Despite Residents’ and Businessowners’ Complaints of Loss of 450 Parking Spaces

By Andrea Lopez-Villafana / San Diego Union-Tribune / July 6, 2021

Next week, construction crews will begin striping the road along 30th Street in North Park for the city’s newest protected bikeway project.

Known as the 30th Street Protected Bikeways Mobility Project, it calls for protected bike lanes from Juniper Street to Adams Avenue. It does away with some 450 curb parking spots along the corridor, but it incorporates “floating” parking, commercial loading zones, timed parking and accessible spots from Upas Street to Adams Avenue. Floating parking are spots that are not next to a curb but are a few feet away and are marked with striping on the road.

Transportation, cycling and environmental advocates have expressed support for the project in hopes that it will create a safer environment for people who bike along the popular corridor.

But some residents and businesses owners have repeatedly spoken against the project because of the reduced number of parking spaces in the area. Disability advocates have also shared concerns about fewer accessible parking spots.

