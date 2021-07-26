26 City Libraries Have Reopened – But Not Ocean Beach

According to the San Diego Public Library, beginning Tuesday, July 6, 26 city libraries will offer in-person services. But the Ocean Beach branch library is not among them. Why not?

The Ocean Beach Library is open only for telephone assistance.

Here is the press release making the announcement:

As the San Diego region continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego Public Library (SDPL) is resuming many of its in-person services. Beginning Tuesday, July 6, 2021, SDPL will offer in-person services at 26 of its locations.

In accordance with the City of San Diego’s policy and in keeping with local health guidelines, individuals who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings inside City buildings. For individuals who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are required indoors and recommended outdoors when unable to maintain six feet of distance from others.

“The San Diego Public Library is thrilled to welcome patrons back into our buildings,” said Library Director Misty Jones. ”Although our staff members have connected with patrons in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing can replace the face-to-face interactions that make a visit to the library so special.”

Here is the list of those opened and those remaining with limited services.

We don’t have the answer – but are waiting for clarity from our friends and readers.