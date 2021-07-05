Luigi’s Pizzeria in Ocean Beach – A Disappointment

Luigi’s Pizzeria

5001 Newport Ave.

Ocean Beach, CA 92107

(no phone as of this review)

By Judi Curry

Contacted by several of my neighbors in the past few days asking me if I had tried Luigi’s Pizzeria yet, I decided to try it the other night. It is located where ”Bravo’s” Mexican Restaurant used to be.

It is difficult to write a poor review of a new restaurant, but since the owners of “Luigi’s” have been in business for years, I expected much more from the establishment that what I received. And, as I will mention later, based on a menu item, I would not return on any account.

I should say that I have been to two other Luigi’s over the years and felt that the food was more than adequate, but I cannot say that about the meal, which was shared with Sofia, my Brazilian student and Steve, a very good friend of mine.

To begin with, this establishment does not yet have a telephone. That in itself is a little strange, because with everyone having cell phones it seems that a number could be set aside for information and orders be taken that way. As it was, we needed to go into the restaurant and place our order that way.

And when we walked in we were bombarded with the noise of the place. The music was so loud that we could not hear the person taking our order, nor could she hear us. As this is a typical Ocean Beach restaurant, there were people sitting at the bar drinking and adding to the noise. We decided at that point to take the food home rather than eat there, which was our first choice.

Then we looked at the menu printed on the chalk board. They do not have printed menu’s yet, which, again, is surprising because the menu is the same as the other restaurants. We were surprised at the prices of the items because they seemed higher than other pizza places in the neighborhood.

For example, we ended up ordering a “Mona Lisa” – pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushroom, red onion, black olive – and it was $24. If it came in more than one size we were not aware of it – again because we had difficulty hearing the order taker, and we did not see any other price on the chalk board. The least expensive pizzas that we saw were $19 each – one was a “Leonardo – Mozzarella, Parmesan Pesto (no sauce) or a Margherita, which was only Tomato, Basil and Garlic.

We also ordered a House Salad, which was $5.50, and included a Spring Mix, Green Peppers, Red Onion, 7 black Olives and our choice of dressing. We ordered their Ranch, which was “Ken’s” dressing in a small container. They did give us two.

We took the order home, and opened the huge box that the “Mona Lisa” came in. The crust was thin, as was everything else on the crust. And … as I found out with my first bite, the underside of the pizza was slightly burnt. I have to say that I prefer a thin crust to a thick one, but I also prefer to be able to taste the individual toppings. Because the pizza was overcooked, everything was so meshed together there was no distinct taste of anything.

Coupled that with the burnt crust, I left mine on my plate. Both Sofia and Steve ate more than one piece, but both said it was average at best, and both agreed that they would probably not go back. The salad was nothing special – more like the package salad mixes I buy at Grocery Outlet, Vons, or Ralphs. I am not fond of Ken’s salad dressings, and this, at $5.50 was, in my mind, a rip-off.

I was so disappointed in the meal. People I know and respect tell me that this is such a good restaurant, but I did not find that true in any respect – from the noise to the food.

And… I stated at the onset that I would not go back again because of a menu item. That item, listed under “local favorites” is entitled, “White Girl.” It is chicken, bacon and spicy ranch dressing. I find the name highly offensive and sexist. I don’t care how good it might be – I am suspicious of any person ordering that item. (“Let’s eat a white girl”.) There are many other names that could be used for this pizza – and because it is on all of the menus of the Luigi’s establishments, I will take my business elsewhere.

I am sorry to be so negative for a “new” restaurant – but it is hardly new to the eating establishments of San Diego. There are so many pizza restaurants in OB – Luigi’s will have to do better if they want to remain here.