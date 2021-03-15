A History of the OB Kite Festival

Editordude: Eric DuVall, president of the OB Historical Society, has written another OB history piece, published today in the OB – Point Loma Monthly. (My only quibble with the fine article is Eric’s spelling of “OBcean” – he spelled it “Obecian”. In 2014, the OB Planning Board and friends came to a resolution on the oft-misspelled title of OB citizens, and determined it was “OBcean” – where OB and the ocean meet.)



By Eric DuVall / March 15, 2021

The blustery breezes of March have always blown some added anticipation and excitement into the hearts of Ocean Beach children. In fact, all true Obcecians feel the same way, for we know that those March gusts portend the arrival of kite season! And in the kite capital of the country, that is no small thing.

So return with us now to a time not so long ago — those simpler days of, say, the 1980s, an era before entertainment and experiences had become “virtual” and when the Kite Parade still proceeded proudly down the middle of Newport Avenue.

We had a real store-bought kite, “Sleeping Beauty,” if I am not mistaken. But my 5-year-old daughter nonetheless spent a good 45 minutes on the floor of the OB Recreation Center making and decorating her own small kite, which was “guaranteed to fly.” (No such guarantees existed in my childhood, but that is another story.)

She also had decorated her tricycle with flowers and crepe-paper streamers on the playground of Ocean Beach Elementary School — the better to ride that trike in the Kite Parade down to the beach. I was recruited to accompany her along those three blocks, as she was quite nervous about being in the middle of the procession by herself. The Kite Parade was a big thing at the time, and there were hundreds of people along the street, all eager to vicariously enjoy the excitement of the children and their kites.

As a kid, I had been happy — proud, in fact — to walk in that parade with my kites. But as an adult, I felt like a dork. That’s OK — I wanted my kid to experience the fun and excitement of the parade.

For the balance of this article, please go here.