February 2021 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. February 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

January 25th to February 6th Join us for our virtual Wildlife Baby Shower! Project Wildlife

You’re invited to participate in our virtual Wildlife Baby Shower! Every spring, thousands of injured and orphaned baby wildlife rely on us for lifesaving care — and we need your help to give them a second chance. By donating a special gift from our baby registry at sdhumane.org/registry, you’ll help these babies grow healthy and strong before they’re released back into the wild! More info: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectWildlifeSD/videos/229302618811218 https://www.sdhumane.org/programs/project-wildlife/baby-shower.html

February 1st Monday 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm Sunrise Empower Hour Event by Sunrise Movement San Diego We are organizing young people in San Diego to turn back the clock on climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. Our approach to climate justice is intersectional at its core. We stand in solidarity with all marginalized communities and show up wherever we can to create a world that is truly sustainable and equitable for all. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/234957648299179/

February 2nd – February 8th San Diego Human Rights Watch Film Festival Museum of Photographic Arts

Now more than ever, the world needs to hear uplifting stories of ordinary people overcoming enormous challenges. About supporting each other. That is why this year San Diego Human Rights Watch Film Festival is coming to you, across the U.S. Book your tickets + join us for an inspiring slate of films+ Q&As avail across the U.S.Get tickets for the digital festival now: MOPA.org/hrwff More info: https://www.facebook.com/MoPASD

February 3rd. Wednesday 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Youth Congress Meeting Event by Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans – PANA Interested in advocating for issues such as police accountability and immigration justice? Then join us to connect with young leaders across San Diego and engage with transformative campaigns. We welcome all refugees and first-generation students under 30 years old! More info: https://www.facebook.com/panasandiego/?ref=page_internal

February 4th Thursday 5:30 – 6:30 pm Public Forum On San Diego’s Franchise Agreement with SDG&E

Join Council President Jennifer Campbell and members of the District 2 and Mayor’s office for a virtual forum to provide your input on this once in a generation decision about San Diego’s energy future.You can sign up to attend the event here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gas-and-electric-franchise-forum-tickets-138800440855. Forums have been scheduled in all council districts. Instructions to take part can be obtained by contacting the offices of the respective council members in each district https://www.sandiego.gov/citycouncil. More forums are expected to be added and a report compiling all public comments will be completed by March 1. Many climate groups are supporting public power. See our list of climate groups on the get involved page for their input on this critical climate change issue. More city information go to: https://www.sandiego.gov/sustainability/electric-and-gas-services

February 5th Friday 4 pm – 6 pm First Friday meetings Green New Deal at UCSD Join the Green New Deal at UCSD movement to discuss ongoing campaigns to push UCSD to address the climate crisis. Our movement calls on the UCSD administration to commit to:

1. teaching all students about climate change and climate justice 2. specifying and meeting decarbonization goals by 2025 3. ending all financial ties with the fossil fuel industry 4. building a UC-wide Green New Deal. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Green New Deal has tons of amazing updates from existing campaigns on our progress in getting the UC San Diego leadership to meet our goals. More info: https://www.facebook.com/UCSDgreennewdeal

February 5th Friday 5 pm – 8 pm USD School of Law Presents The Fire is Upon Us: A Conversation with the Author hosted by Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies Join the USD School of Law community and the Student Bar Association to explore the legacy of the Baldwin-Buckley debate with award-winning author and political scientist Nicholas Buccola, 56 years ago, an overflowing crowd packed the Cambridge Union in Cambridge, England, to witness a historic televised debate between James Baldwin, the leading literary voice of the civil rights movement, and William F. Buckley Jr., a fierce critic of the movement and America’s most influential conservative intellectual. The topic was “the American dream is at the expense of the American Negro,” and no one who has seen the debate can soon forget it. Buccola’s The Fire Is Upon Us is the first book to tell the full story of the event, the radically different paths that led Baldwin and Buckley to it, the controversies that followed, and how the debate and the decades-long clash between the men continues to illuminate America’s racial divide today. The event will include the following interactive elements exploring how the injustices and inequities of our country’s complex racial history continue to pervade our systems and institutions. More info and to register: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=79459

February 6th Saturday 12 pm Counter Military Recruitment During the Pandemic Event by The National Network Opposing the Militarization of Youth This workshop will look at how the military is using social media to recruit young people, social media best practices, analytics of some C-R groups, a brief overview of several of the more popular platforms used by our demographic (young folks high school and college age) More info: https://buff.ly/3qZjFRq https://nnomy.org/en/

February 6th Saturday 10 am – 11 am Conscious Closets Webinar Event by I Love A Clean San Diego and City of Encinitas Did you know the average American throws away 82 pounds of textile waste every year? Join us for a free webinar all about creating an environmentally conscious closet! Learn about textile recycling and how to mindfully clean out your closet. We’ll share tips on thrift shopping successfully, repairing clothing items, and creating a low waste laundry routine. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/141566397441973

February 6th Saturday 12 pm Car Caravan for Single Payer Health Care, event by National Nurses United Laurel St entrance to Balboa Park (greeters will direct you). 2535 6th Ave (approximately) San Diego 92101 The time to ensure that all people living in America have full health care access – without point of service costs – is NOW!! National Nurses United (NNU) has designated February 6th a Day of Action and will be sponsoring car caravans across the state to make our collective voices heard. As you know, NNU has been leading the fight for Medicare for All, but as work continues in Washington, we have a chance to get it done in California! This Day of Action will be focused on a new initiative – CalCare – a California based plan to implement single payer healthcare here in our state. More info and to register: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/caravan/2055?source=map&akid=

February 7th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm City Heights BLM Caravan Event by Caravan for Justice This is a vehicle-only mobile protest. Meet in the parking lot of Grocery Outlet (corner of 54th St and El Cajon Blvd) 4360 54th St, San Diego CA 92115 We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00 (SHARP), at which time we will caravan to show our support for #BlackLivesMatter Please use your hazard lights and fill up your gas tank. Honk your horn and make some noise!! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/369276167752015

February 9th Tuesday 8:30 am – 2:30 pm 8th annual Zero Waste Symposium event by Zero Waste San Diego Local, National and International Speakers- Zero Waste Communities- Zero Waste Businesses- Food Waste Reduction, Surplus Food Donation and Organics Management- Breakout sessions for networking and discussions $30 More info and to register: https://zerowastesandiego.org/zero-waste-symposium-2021/

February 9th Tuesday 4 pm – 5 pm Keep it Together! Sustainable Landscaping Webinar Join I Love A Clean San Diego in partnership with the County of San Diego as we cover sustainable landscaping practices as they relate to our waterways. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/440880200427679

February 9th Tuesday Call to action by Surfrider San Diego Join us & demand that the County of San Diego declare a state of emergency in the Tijuana River Valley (TRV). This week, over 220 million gallons per day of stormwater runoff, treated wastewater, sewage, and trash have travelled through the TRV due to a Pump Station that was shut off because of recent storms. Sadly these spills are a common occurrence. The County Board of Supervisors meets on February 9th – see our new post for instructions and sample speaking points/letters on how to submit written comment!

Go to: https://sandiego.surfrider.org/declare-a-state-of-emergency-in-the-tijuana-river-valley/?fbclid=IwAR1UxbINhZIDfBhGSfwPXIFyH06nyHPdNirTSaycQki5UnGdtjt0VgxnQA8

February 9th Tuesday 6:30 pm Drawing ReWild Parallels with Wetland Restoration in Santa Barbara County Event by ReWild Mission Bay project of San Diego Audubon Join us for a special ReWild Mission Bay webinar in conjunction with Citizens Coordinate for Century III (C3) as we welcome Dr. Lisa Stratton, director of ecosystem management with the Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER) at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), for a presentation on the Ellwood-Devereux Coast project that “rewilded” a golf course into 665 acres of restored wetlands. We can also draw clear parallels between the success of the NCOS restoration and our ongoing efforts as part of the ReWild Mission Bay campaign. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/426503618794407

February 10th Wednesday 6:30 pm Campaign Finance 101 For Voters Event by Represent San Diego

We will be discussing the basics of campaign finance. We’re all used to receiving requests for donations but what do candidates actually do with the money they raise? Learn how to understand your own representatives’ campaign finances, what rules candidates have to follow and how fundraising affects what our government does—and doesn’t—deliver on. We will also be introducing a fantastic new digital tool developed in partnership with Open San Diego to shine a light on campaign fundraising in San Diego elections. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/408921657103370

February 11th Thursday 5:30 pm Climate Connections: Plastic Pollution Impacts and Solutions Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Join Brady Bradshaw (Oceana) and Janis Jones (Surfrider Foundation San Diego Chapter, Rise Above Plastics co-lead), as they outline plastic-climate connections and highlight the impacts to the environment and marine life. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/196473182171909

February 11th Thursday 6:30 pm – 8 pm Local Strategies for Building Electrification hosted by SD350 In this webinar, we address methods to successfully advocate for and implement local building electrification policies. We cover different approaches: reach codes, land use, and State-building codes, and the unique steps, resources needed, and the timeline for each process. Presenters explore statewide efforts on the development of building electrification policies with an emphasis on local engagement topics. We will hear from the City of Carlsbad policy development, discuss impacts on low-income housing, and cover overcoming obstacles and pushbacks. You will gain an understanding of the role of local advocates in advancing this very important region-leading policy. Speakers: Mike Grim, Senior Program Manager/CAP Administrator at City of Carlsbad,. Amy Dryden, Director of Strategic Innovation at Association for Energy Affordability, Inc., Doug Kot, Architect, Urban Planner, Building Scientist

Register at: https://actionnetwork.org/events/local-strategies-for-building-electrification?source=SD350

More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1175/?instance_id=4477

February 11th Thursday 4:40 pm – 5:45 pm Women+ in Green: Healthy Spaces, Amazing Places hosted by San Diego Green Building Council Join us for our first Women+ in Green event of 2021! We’ve put together a group of inspiring women from our community who are doing amazing work in San Diego and beyond. Come hear what drives them in their work and see their projects and initiatives that contribute to healthy and sustainable communities . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A wherein you can ask your questions and be a part of the group dialog. 0 to $10 More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/wig_02_11_21

February 12th Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm Vehicle-to-Grid Conference Event by Center for Community Energy

Can Electric Vehicles Power the Grid After Sundown? The conference brings together experts from the U.S. and abroad. After the conference, they will produce a consensus document to submit to the PUC and others describing the potential of electric vehicle-to-grid energy production in combating climate change. More info: https://centerforcommunityenergy.org/project/v2g-and-the-duck-curve-in-california/

February 12th Friday 5 pm Environmental Law and Policy Panel Event by UCSD Associated Students Office of Environmental Justice Affairs Want to learn more about how environmental laws and policy affect our communities? Come listen to our panelists speak about how their careers connect to environmental law and policy! Students can learn from and interact with experts and community leaders who will discuss and speak upon their own experiences working with laws and policies at the local, state, and national level. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/418752075998547

February 13th Saturday 10 am Climate MeetUp | CCL Monthly Call Event by Citizens Climate Lobby CCL works closely with a number of organizations that support carbon pricing. One of those is the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL), which encourages and supports members to engage with lawmakers on peace and justice issues. Joining us in February is Diane Randall, General Secretary of FCNL, who leads their staff to educate and lobby for policies and legislative priorities established by FCNL’s General Committee. Diane has led FCNL’s program expansion, including adding lobbyists and new programs to engage grassroots citizens, young adults and more Quakers to lobby for peace, justice and a sustainable planet. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1183277305459164

February 14th Sunday Remembering Parkland & Beyond Event by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention

Online with Facebook Live Vigil to remember the victims of the Parkland shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018, and the victims of shootings in San Diego in 2020. RSVP https://www.mfolsandiego.com/…/remembering-parkland-and..

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/898546174049378

February 21st Sunday 12 pm Close Guantanamo Now: A Call to Action Event by Veterans For Peace Los Angeles, Peace Resource Center of San Diego At Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp, the US government continues to inflict inhumane treatment on 40 human beings held for 19 years without even being charged. It is past time to put an end to this shameful episode by closing GITMO now. Join Orange County Peace Coalition and co-host organizations to learn the background and status of the Guantanamo facility from outstanding speakers with first-hand experience. We will also learn how to take action to shut it down! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/193924592432053

February 23rd. Tuesday 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm Jobs in a Green Economy Event by Climate Hub, Surfrider Foundation, San Diego Green New Deal Alliance and Hammond Solutions The San Diego Green New Deal Alliance, in concert with the San Diego Labor, Environmental, and Community Coalition, the San Diego Climate Hub and the Progressive Labor Alliance, will be hosting a talk by Carol Zabin of the UC Berkeley Labor Center on her report “Putting California on the High Road: A Jobs and Climate Action Plan for 2030” Zabin’s report offers the state of California a vision for integrating economic and workforce development into major climate policies and programs in order to help achieve California’s major climate goals. She argues for investing in growing, diversifying, and upskilling California’s workforce to help achieve climate goals while achieving greater social equity and promoting long-term environmental sustainability and climate resilience.More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1069354130201072

February 23rd Tuesday 6:30 pm -7:30 pm Earth Justice (Because the Earth needs a good lawyer) Event by Fallbrook Climate Action Team A presentation by a representative of Earth Justice and their efforts to protect the environment. More info: https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/

February 24th Wednesday 11 am LIVE with The League | POWER STRUGGLE Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego The franchise agreement with SDG&E is ending and San Diego must decide its energy future. Who should own and operate our municipal power? Join us for a riveting discussion of the different arguments for and against privatization of the city’s gas and electric utilities. More importantly, learn how the different outcomes could impact you and your family for years to come. We are pleased to host science, Environment and Energy Writer MacKenzie Elmer of the Voice of San Diego, Community Organizer and Activist Derek Casady and San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/915732552336873

February 25th Thursday 5 pm – 6:30 pm A Democracy for All of U.S. – Democracy in America’s Finest City hosted by Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies Join us for the second part of the three-part series, “A Democracy for All of U.S,” which invites us to confront the challenges to our democracy and explore potential solutions that will enable us to develop an inclusive democracy for all. We shift our focus locally and ask the question, how do we strengthen democracy for our San Diego community? Once again, we will be joined by a panel of experts (to be announced soon) who will speak from firsthand knowledge and deep experience about how we create a more effective democracy for our families, our neighbors, and our communities. Then it will be our turn to ask questions and to go deeper into conversation with the panelists and fellow attendees. More info and to register: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=79645

February 26th Friday1 pm – 2:30 pm All About Ebikes Event by San Diego Bike Coalition What are electric bicycles? How do the rules of the road apply to ebikers? Why are these things so popular all the sudden? More info: https://sdbikecoalition.org/event/all-about-ebikes/

