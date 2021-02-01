Is the OB Planning Board Abusing Its ‘Consent Agenda’?

The OB Planning Board continues its monthly meetings via Cisco WebEx this Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 pm.

There’s a number of issues and projects on the agenda, but because most are under the controversial “consent agenda” (4 of 6) there’s only 2 so-called “action items”. Items on the consent agenda do not need to be discussed or detailed and there’s usually just a vote by the full Board. Any board member or member of the audience, however, in this process can request to have any consent item “pulled” from the consent agenda and placed on the “regular” agenda.

So, for example, there’s a project at 5064 Lotus Street – but because it’s on the consent agenda, there are no details to the project on the agenda; usually there is some description of the project. Okay, the subcommittee, the Project Review Committee, voted 8 to 0 to recommend approval to the full Board. But the full Board at least needs to bring it up for some level of discussion.

In addition, there’s at least one issue deserving of discussion embedded in the consent agenda, called “Froude St. Traffic Calming.” There’s a push by some in the community for a 4-way stop at Froude and at either Brighton or Saratoga – but others oppose it. Why place an item such as this in the consent agenda when the public expects – or needs – a full discussion and visible public input?

Now, item 1 on the consent agenda may very well deserve to be there. But the others?

This seems to be “consent agenda abuse” – abuse of a procedure that is supposed to make meetings more efficient and time-saving.

But why place most of the agenda with real issues on the consent agenda? It does not make sense – and perhaps we all need some educating on why it’s necessary to use this procedure now – during the pandemic – when it appears different levels of government are using the COVID limitations as a cover to carry out policies without adequate public input. (We’re not accusing the OBPB of this.)

Since the OB Planning Board was first established in 1976 – 45 years ago – the Board did not use the consent agenda process – until last year. For the first time. And now, it seems to be overly-used and an abuse of the whole idea. We beseech the Board to reconsider this trend.

Here’s the official agenda: