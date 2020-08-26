Mara Elliott and Cory Briggs at Tonight’s Ocean Beach Town Council Facebook Live Meeting – Wed., Aug.26

Join the Ocean Beach Town Council monthly meeting tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 26 and hear from current San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott and candidate for San Diego City Attorney Cory Briggs.

The public meeting will be held on Facebook Live, at 7:00 pm, and will be an interactive Q&A. Participants will have the opportunity to leave comments and suggestions. If you have a specific question for the Mara Elliott or Cory Briggs please share it with the OB Town Council before the meeting at info@obtowncouncil.org.

There will also be updates from the OB Mainstreet Association, elected officials’ representatives, SDPD, SD Lifeguards and OB Elementary’s Principal Marco Drapeau,