Drum Circle and Crowds Continued Wednesday Night Until Broken Up by Police at 10 PM

It was happening again Wednesday night, the 12th of August. The drum circle and crowds once again gathered and partied until roughly 10 pm when San Diego Police broke it all up. No one was cited by police for violating the County health ordinance.

Until 10 however, San Diego Police officers were not involved in dealing with the crowds. When this reporter visited the scene last night at 9 pm, there were an estimated 300 people in the grassy area, with over one hundred directly involved in the drum circle and dancing. I counted 3 police vehicles in the immediate vicinity and only 3 officers; 3 more police vehicles were spotted within a few blocks of the area.

And once again, crowds congregated – most without masks or social distancing. It did not appear as raucous as the previous Wednesday night – but the mostly 16 to 36 crowd was too involved in partying or watching the partiers to give much thought to COVID-19. It was the place to be, the place to hang out, with swinging music and the rhythmic beat, soft grass to sit on with the sounds of crashing waves in the background.

This reporter approached one police vehicle in the lifeguard parking lot where three officers were dealing with a couple. I asked the officer in the driver’s seat if they were going to deal with the large crowd. He told me he didn’t know anything about it. I asked for a police commander and he vaguely told me he didn’t know who it was and perhaps they were out there observing the crowd. And besides he was dealing with the situation at hand – a young couple being questioned for something totally unrelated. I never ran across any commander.

According to 7SanDiego, however, about a dozen officers approached the crowd at 10 pm and ordered the scene to desist.

Earlier in the day, city and county workers wandered through the gathering crowd and handed out information on the rules and handed out masks. Reportedly, they handed out 300 masks. Dr. Joe Day was also there in the afternoon seen talking to vendors.

Dr. Day told KUSI it was “back to the drawing board” to figure out what to do with the crowds and drum circle in consultation with OB community leaders. That was already supposed to have occurred on Monday and Tuesday. Either Day didn’t know how serious it was or was not prepared for the scene Wednesday. Anyhow, it seems a week of enforcing compliance with health codes has been lost.