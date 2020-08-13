Thanks to Our Readers the OB Rag Hit Our Goal of $2,000

Thanks to a couple of donations that came in this morning, the OB Rag has now hit our goal of $2,000 in our Summer Pandemic Fund Raising!

So, in less than three and a half days, 37 donors have pushed us (slightly) over the threshold established earlier this week. In donations from $5 to $250, supporters showed us “the love”.

Thank you to everyone who stepped up to guarantee we’ll publish for another year – one fraught with risks, dangers, threats and the most important national election in modern American history.

Judi Curry Judi curry August 13, 2020 at 2:19 pm

Thank you to all of you that contributed to the OB Rag for another year. It is greatly appreciated!

