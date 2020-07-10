Street Sweeping Enforcement to Return to Ocean Beach July 15

The City is announcing that street sweeping routes will once again be enforced. Beginning on Wednesday, July 15, posted routes will again be enforced by citations. Talk about a sign of the return of “normalcy.”

The above letters were being left on windshields through parts of OB.

The public notice letter asks residents to “help the street sweepers do their job by keeping your vehicle off this road during the posted days and times. Street sweepers are most effective when they can access the gutter where most of the debris collects.”

“Street sweeping is vital to the health of our neighborhoods and businesses and helps improve and maintain water quality in our creeks, rivers, beaches and bays.” Questions? call the hotlline: 619-527-3482.

(Hat tip to Joaguin Antique)