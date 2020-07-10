Freestyling My Thoughts on a July Afternoon

by Ernie McCray

Life a bit crazy,

hazy,

spacy,

racy.

Like looking at reality

through a grease spattered

kitchen screen,

trying to make sense

of a wide scope of happenings,

white dudes

thinking they’re supreme,

possessing superior genes,

spelled j-e-a-n-s,

if you get my drift

and know what I mean.

Folks drowning in their dreams

or too scared

to dare to dream,

wanting to scream

for ice cream

but the ice cream man

is no longer on the scene

as the world

is social distancing,

asking human beings

to save their ass

by wearing a mask,

which some people

view as a task

that infringes upon their rights

to be a horse’s ass

and they’re given a pass

and now we have no idea

how long our isolation will last,

and there seems no difference

between the future,

the present,

and the past

as my childhood seems

as though it will last

longer than the days

that are now my last…

and visions dash

en masse

in my mind

and reflect in the worry lines

of my face,

too much of it relating

to a national disgrace,

an orange faced cretin

who, sans anything

approaching a social grace,

holds in his hands,

much of the fate

of the whole human race

and it seems,

if just for the sake

of the scheme of things,

that anyone with such

power should,

even if they’re not

particularly civil and nice

or sunny and bright,

at least know

the difference

between wrong and right

and possess a resume

that highlights

accomplishments beyond

screwing and suing

and hiring

ass kissing

attorneys and lackeys

who, on the whole,

have no souls,

immoral to the bone,

all about the Benjamins,

as, in their world,

not to be is a sin…

And here we are.

Americans.

Strutting our stuff

as “the chosen ones”

yet, in many ways, we stand alone,

in a world

that these known morons

have shunned

on their own

which means

we’ve got to right the world’s wrongs

on our own

but what path are we on

with some of us,

all smug and snug,

double daring

a killer bug,

shrugging their shoulders

like they just don’t care

that grandmas and grandpas

are dying everywhere,

and so too are the farmworkers

who are mostly brown

and who harvest

what little food there is in town.

What’s our direction

with some of us

speaking conservatively

like there’s something left to conserve

and others finding life itself

stomping on their last nerve?

With some of us rethinking

health care and welfare?

With some of us

calling on the Lord

in prayer

and others using His name in vain?

We’re driving in different lanes

some singing “God bless America”

while others hang their heads in shame;

some are trying to “get out the vote”

because too many folks don’t vote

and some are trying to stop the vote

by making it hard for some people to vote

dashing their hopes

with

disinformation and change of locations

and

eliminations and limitations

and

different kinds of identifications

like

chapters out of the Book of Lamentations.

But in the frenzy

I see

Robert E. Lee

and other relics

of the confederacy

falling from

heights they never earned

in our history.

With that I will end this spree

as that is a beautiful vision to me.