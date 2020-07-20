Ocean Beach Town Council Hosts Councilwoman Campbell on Facebook Live – Wed., July 22

At this month’s Ocean Beach Town Council meeting, the Board will be hosting Councilmember Dr. Jen Campbell for a discussion about the recently announced Short Term Rental agreement with UNITE HERE Local 30 and Expedia.

You’re invited to join them on Facebook Live, Wednesday July 22 at 7:00 pm, for an interactive Q&A and the opportunity to leave comments and suggestions. If you have a specific question for the Councilwoman, share it with the OBTC at info@obtowncouncil.org.

Campbell initiated a deal with Expedia and Unite HERE in June, when they signed an agreement. You can read the Memorandum of Understanding here.

And as always there will be updates from the OBMA, elected officials’ representatives, SDPD, our SD Lifeguards.

This should be an interesting experience. Just recently, the OBTC sent Campbell a scathing open letter demanding that she halt discussions about short-term vacation rentals without key stakeholders – the beach communities.

Campbell said this about short-term rentals in 2018:

Short-term vacation rentals are decimating our housing stock and fundamentally changing our neighborhoods from residences to business districts, negatively impacting our quality of life. The city administration takes its orders from the Mayor, who refuses to uphold our residential zoning laws.

The City must protect our communities from being overrun by individual and corporate investors using our housing stock for commercial purposes.

Other cities have been able to pass ordinances to mitigate the damage from these short-term rentals, and on City Council, I look forward to being a leader on this issue, something District 2 desperately needs.”