Midway Planners Presented Sports Arena Area Proposals

By Geoff Page

The Midway-Pacific Planning Group held the largest planning board meeting this reporter has seen in over three years- and it was on-line. Approximately 65 people attended the meeting using the ubiquitous Zoom software. The meeting went well and there were none of the hacking attacks that Zoom users have experienced in the past, such as the OB planning board experienced.

The reason for the crowd was information about the redevelopment possibilities for the city property that includes the sports arena and lots of land around it. The current Salvation Army Store is the easternmost parcel of the property. To the west, and north, the boundary is Hancock Street.

The many parcels are being leased and the leases are of various lengths. The shortest leases are on the east side including Dixieline and the Salvation Army with three-year leases. The city is kicking Dixieline out, make no mistake. There is no place for a hardware and lumber store in the new vision. It would be like, to quote Raymond Chandler, a pearl onion on a banana split.

Requests for proposals on how to redevelop the area went out some time ago, four were received and only two were deemed “responsive.” This is a normal term for proposals, apparently the other two proposers did something wrong in their submissions and were not accepted. This is always something to watch carefully. If one proposal is awful, the other will be the only choice and it may be just the choice the politicians wanted.

First up to present their proposal was the group named the Midway Sports & Entertainment District. [Editordude: when Geoff wrote this the upcoming link to the site was available, but apparently, the city has taken it down. Enough of public input! ] For a detailed look at their ideas go here https://sportsarenainput.org/#board-4-24. There is no need to recap the whole presentation since it can be seen at the website in great, colorful detail. This proposer brought a group pf people, about seven in all, maybe more.

The Midway Sports & Entertainment District stressed its vision for the area and focused on the open space and park-like atmosphere. This is apparent in its on-line presentation. But, this vision only succeeds if the 30-foot height limit is removed. Otherwise, the park all goes away. It was readily apparent that this is the main talking point for the developers. They included a side by side rendering of the development with and without the height limit to drive the point home.

The problem with the argument is that both renderings are based on maximizing the build out in the community plan. But, this is a self-fulfilling scenario. The city, with the Midway group’s cooperation, included over 10,000 new residential dwelling units and 10 million square feet of non-residential building in the new community plan. This projection was only realistic if the 30-foot height limit was lifted. Well, now that the new plan is in place, the height limit must be removed, or all the plan cannot be built. See how that works?

If the new development did not include building everything in the plan, the green space could remain with fewer buildings. There is no need to turn the place into an ant’s nest just because there was an unrealistic plan in the first place based on a future what-if. And, their plan includes building 80 t0 85 feet tall structures.

The Midway group is composed of a collection of very nice people, having observed them for several years. They are correct that the area needs a face-lift. The question is, why does it need such a huge facelift? They are all in favor of removing the height limit. But, should these board members be voting on something like this? Most of them are business and landowners in the Midway district. A development such as what is being proposed will benefit many of them financially as their businesses and land will all increase in value. While it may or may not be a direct conflict of interest, it is worth considering.

The Midway Sports & Entertainment District proposing group offered a few other tidbits.

They are deliberately not providing sufficient parking because they want to limit the number of cars coming into the area. One spot for each dwelling unit, 1.5 for office space, and two for each 1,000 square feet of retail.

A temporary, modular soccer stadium for the San Diego Royals that will seat 7,000 to 10,000 people. The rendering shows it sitting on Dixieline.

$125 million upgrade to the Sports Arena itself. But, it will only seat 3,500, much less than the current arena.

10% affordable housing on-site;

One billion-dollar price tag.

Oh, and lots of open space IF the 30-foot height limit is gone.

The second proposer was ASM Global. This group only sent one person, Zach Adams of Brookfield Properties. He spent most of his opening describing how local his group was and how they really cared about the community. But, when you look up Brookfield Properties, there is no San Diego branch and the corporation is worldwide. ASM Global is even larger and even more global. The spiel lost most of its appeal after looking up the companies.

This group has three master plans in its on-line presentation, which can be seen at the same link above. [Editordude: see my comment above. ]

Both proposers envision making this area a destination experience. One likened it to the LA Live complex and other places around the world like that. Examples are in the on-line descriptions. The redevelopments are just concepts at this point, but the word “concept” is what matters. This isn’t just building homes and office space and stores, it is to be an integrated scene built as one concept from the ground up. Ambitious is a word that does not do these visions justice. The city is drooling over the money it will make on these properties.

In other news…

City Council will vote on July 21 about putting the height limit on the ballot. Considering that our own District 2 council member made the ballot proposal, it will surely be passed in council.

There is a slew of legislation coming all designed to make building more housing easy to do at the expense of us all.

SB 899 – That law allows a development proponent to submit an application for a development that is subject to a specified streamlined, ministerial approval process not subject to a conditional use permit if the development satisfies certain objective planning standards.

– That law allows a development proponent to submit an application for a development that is subject to a specified streamlined, ministerial approval process not subject to a conditional use permit if the development satisfies certain objective planning standards. SB 995 extends AB 900 that streamlines CEQA challenges

extends AB 900 that streamlines CEQA challenges SB 1085 – density bonus for developments

– density bonus for developments SB 1120 – This bill would would, among other things, require a proposed housing development containing 2 residential units to be considered ministerially, without discretionary review or hearing, in zones where allowable uses are limited to single-family residential development if the proposed housing development meets certain requirements, including that the proposed housing development would not require demolition or alteration requiring evacuation or eviction of an existing housing unit that is subject to a recorded covenant, ordinance, or law that restricts rents to levels affordable to persons and families of moderate, low, or very low income.

– This bill would would, among other things, require a proposed housing development containing 2 residential units to be considered ministerially, without discretionary review or hearing, in zones where allowable uses are limited to single-family residential development if the proposed housing development meets certain requirements, including that the proposed housing development would not require demolition or alteration requiring evacuation or eviction of an existing housing unit that is subject to a recorded covenant, ordinance, or law that restricts rents to levels affordable to persons and families of moderate, low, or very low income. SB 1385 – This bill, the Neighborhood Homes Act, would deem a housing development project, as defined, an authorized allowable use on a neighborhood lot that is zoned for office or retail commercial use under a local agency’s zoning code or general plan.

Driver’s license renewals are all eligible for a one-year extension due to COVID-19

Lastly, there was information from SANDAG. They are moving ahead with what they call the OTC Revitalization project. Having no idea what that was, this reporter looked it up and it stands for Department of the Navy’s Old Town Campus (OTC). It is interesting how the Navy renamed the old SPAWARS site NAVFAC when all the redevelopment talk began and now SANDAG is using another name for the same site. This is called obfuscation.

SANDAG is pursuing the Grand Central Station concept with connectivity of some kind to the airport. They said they are moving ahead with a PPP contract, a Public Private Partnership, and a third party contract with consultants to help them through all this. There was no information as to who has been selected to develop the property or even if anyone was selected.

However, something must be known because they plan to have an Environmental Impact Statement or EIS done by the end of this year. What was most telling was that SANDAG stated it would be involved no matter what happens with the selection process. To some, that is not good news considering SANDAG’s sorry past performances.