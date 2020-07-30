Big Party Breaks Out in Parking Lot of OB With No Masks

Apparently, a big party broke out last night, Wednesday, after the OB Farmers Market, and flowed over into the lifeguard parking lot.

People were partying, dancing, having a good ol time – perhaps after the traditional drum circle stopped – but hey, guess what? No masks, no distancing. No cares.

This could be a disaster waiting to happen.

An observer said people moved from the grassy area at the foot of Newport when the sprinklers came on.

Videos of the action were up on Social OB facebook. (The photo above is lifted from one of the videos but it’s difficult to make anything out.)

(Hat tip to Cameron Reid)