Big Party Breaks Out in Parking Lot of OB With No Masks

Apparently, a big party broke out last night, Wednesday, after the OB Farmers Market, and flowed over into the lifeguard parking lot.
People were partying, dancing, having a good ol time – perhaps after the traditional drum circle stopped – but hey, guess what? No masks, no distancing. No cares.
This could be a disaster waiting to happen.
An observer said people moved from the grassy area at the foot of Newport when the sprinklers came on.
Videos of the action were up on Social OB facebook. (The photo above is lifted from one of the videos but it’s difficult to make anything out.)
(Hat tip to Cameron Reid)
{ 5 comments… read them below or add one }
Ho boy! Looks like you’re on a roll Gormlie, pissing both biking enthusiasts and drum circlers off today. I bet it’s all a ploy to raise your reader statistics, huh? Hey, btw, where is my avatar?
San Diego County plans to crack down on businesses that won’t follow the public health order as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, propelled by outbreaks in community settings like restaurants, churches, and gyms.
At a COVID-19 public health briefing Wednesday, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said county leaders know that more needs to be done when it comes to the enforcement of local COVID-19 restrictions.
Fletcher said the county plans to set up a health compliance hotline and email where people can report any violations of San Diego County’s public health order. Right now, those types of calls are being taken at the county’s 211 line, but this new hotline would allow reporting parties to speak to a county employee one-on-one, in more detail. https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/san-diego-county-leaders-aim-to-crack-down-on-covid-19-compliance/2375412/
Let me preface by saying I am pro-lockdown. I cannot imagine the frustration of businesses and employees that have been shutdown or had their operations reduced watching the County do nothing to stop people from participating in these kind of activities. Free to party in the street but not free to make a living?
Terrible. This, along with the drum circles gone wild at the foot of Newport each Wednesday are saddening. Even worse is the person who runs the Ocean Beach Instagram account totally props these events up as cool and posts them each week.
I live on Santa Cruz Ave. and it was so loud I could clearly hear it from my house. I drove down to the Pier parking lot where there were three patrol cars and six officers. I flagged down one of the officers and asked them to address this issue when they were done dealing with their current “client’, he assured me he would. I thought going down there in person to talk to a police officer would be faster than calling dispatch. After midnight, as it was still raging I called dispatch and told her despite my conversation with the officer that it was still going on. She could hear it through my phone. The noise is bad enough, but the fact that the City is allowing this behavior to continue puts the whole community at risk for this deadly disease we are dealing with. Things weren’t so bad until Faulconer decided to open up early against the Governor’s recommendations, now our community is a draw to people from outside the communty as a place where anything goes. Add to this, the amount of illegal STVRs operating during this pandemic drawing in people that have no respect for our community and we’ve got an unholy mess here. Thanks for reporting this.