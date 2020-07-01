71 Residents and 28 Staff Have Tested Positive for COVID at Paradise Hills Nursing Home

By Melissa Mecija / 10News / June 30, 2020

A Paradise Hills nursing home sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, worrying the families of those who live in the facility.

According to the administrator of Reo Vista Healthcare Center, 71 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident passed away. State data from Monday shows Reo Vista Healthcare Center with the highest one-day positive patient total in the county.

“Eight residents are currently hospitalized in stable condition. The remaining residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated at the facility with mild symptoms,” said Curtis White, Reo Vista Healthcare’s administrator.

White added that four employees have recovered and the remaining who have tested positive are also self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Another concern at nursing homes is the staff, which typically consists of certified nursing assistants. He said many often work at multiple places due to low pay.

“When the virus comes into a facility and they’re exposed to it, they can carry it unwillingly into another facility that they’re working at,” Dark said.

The facility currently holds about 135 residents and 150 staff members, according to White. He said a baseline COVID-19 test was conducted on May 28th and a second round of testing occurred between June 16 and June 18. Test results came back on June 27.

