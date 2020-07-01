Kumeyaay Tribe Blocks Border Blasting in Burial Grounds

On Monday, June 29, members and supporters of the Kumeyaay Nation in Campo blocked construction of the border wall by standing in front of an area where pre-construction blasting was scheduled to take place.

Community members sang and chanted peacefully to express their concerns about explosives planned to be used to blast away portions of the old border fence.

Construction contractors working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were scheduled to begin Monday, blasting the old portions of the border fence to clear the way for the construction of new sections of the border wall, a project championed by the Trump administration. The planned construction area is located along the U.S.-Mexico border in far east San Diego County, about 75 miles from the city of San Diego.

The Kumeyaay tribe is one of the main First Nations people who have lived for thousands of years to this region, an area that spans both sides of the border in San Diego County and northern Baja California. A spokesperson said, “igniting explosives will disturb and desecrate ancestral burial grounds and artifacts in the area.”

Jeff Stephenson, the supervisory agent for the San Diego sector of the Border Patrol, claimed prior environmental surveys showed no biological, cultural or historical sites were identified within the blasting area located on a small strip of land along the border that he says is owned by the federal government.

The Kumeyaay tribe strongly disagrees and say they will continue to resist the blasting. One member of the tribe told the San Diego Union-Tribune, “It would be just about as disrespectful as us going into Arlington cemetery and setting off explosions.” Or we could add, just as disrespectful if they went out to Ft. Rosecrans cemetery and set off blasts.

The showdown Monday and halt to the blasting was only a “temporary victory” protesters said, who also pledged to return the next time the Border Patrol tried to bring explosives. And the BP says they will try again soon.