OB Farmers Market Cancelled Due to Rumor of Protests

The OB Mainstreet Association has been asked by the San Diego Police Department to cancel the Farmers Market scheduled for today, Wednesday, June 3.

Here is what we found on a facebook page:

No one knows anything about the protests. Don’t know who’s is planning it. Don’t know if it will even happen. But after all this hard word to reopen the market, now this.

This is not a good sign, not a good decision. What’s happening is that dissent, protest is being criminalized in the eyes of small business people and community people. By far most George Floyd demonstrations have been peaceful. This just feeds into the narrative of focusing on the negative aspects and not the real issues.

BTW, there’s been plenty of protests at Farmers Market in OB over the years. I was at a couple of them.

You can’t fault the OBMA; they’re reacting in the “abundance of caution” – and pressure from the Police Department.

This is not a good sign to bend to police demands like this. We’re watching democracy in action on the streets of San Diego and across the country. For the SDPD to apply a level of coercion on our local business group and they fell like they’re forced to close a market that has been weeks in the making and has been closed down for months due to the pandemic, is feeding to a type of paranoia, hysteria and a criminalization of protesters and the issues they – we are demonstrating about.