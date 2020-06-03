San Diego Protests for George Floyd Continue for 5th Day

Protests in San Diego for George Floyd continued for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, June 2, with the largest demonstration in downtown San Diego.

Dozens of people had been protesting in the afternoon, then joined others for a short rally at Sixth and Laurel in Balboa Park. There they spread out on the grass and listened to a few speeches, keeping proper physical-social distance.

Around 6 pm the crowd marched into downtown, where they were joined by another group. After marching down Broadway and through downtown streets, the combined crowd of at least 500 then rallied at the County Administration Building. At one point on Broadway, the marchers were being pushed along by a phalanx of police SUVs.

Participants said the crowd was larger than the day previous, although the report from the SD Union-Tribune said the opposite. (A larger crowd on Tuesday would jive with reports from across the country of larger numbers of people at the various protests.) The event was entirely peaceful.

Other San Diego Area Protests on Tuesday

a procession of vehicles decorated with “Black Lives Matter” and other signs advocating for racial justice drove from 4S Ranch through streets in Rancho Bernardo, Carmel Mountain Ranch and Rancho Penasquitos.

Several hundred protesters filled every corner of the intersection at Camino Del Sur and Rancho Bernardo Road Tuesday afternoon in 4S Ranch for a peaceful demonstration that lasted about four hours. The demonstrators chanted and waved signs; a dozen sheriff’s deputies gathered as a precaution about a quarter-mile away at the 4S Ranch substation. When deputies drove through the intersection, the protesters chanted, “hands up, don’t shoot.”

A vehicle parade organized by a middle school student and her family saw vehicles drive through the Rancho Santa Fe Village.

At least 100 protesters also gathered late in the afternoon in Ramona, but late Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department declared an unlawful assembly near 10th and Main streets in downtown Ramona.

a handful of demonstrators gathered in the evening at the corners of Poway and Community roads in Poway.

The OB Rag does not know whether protests will continue each day during this week, but a large demonstration is planned for this Saturday, June 6, beginning at 10am at the San Diego County Administration Building by Waterfront Park. Details for the event here.

Meanwhile, there have been approximately 9,839 people arrested across the United States amid protests following the death of George Floyd, according to CNN’s tally. The first arrests began on May 26, the day after Floyd’s death.

Then, there’s this ….

Two Held After Pointing Gun at Santee Demonstrators

A man and woman were in custody Tuesday on suspicion of pointing a gun at protesters in Santee. Protesters at the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Mission Gorge Road told sheriff’s deputies Monday that a woman in a black Dodge Ram truck pointed a black gun at them, according to Sgt. Ashley Lewis of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. An approximate time for the incident was not immediately available, but the truck was headed westbound on Mission Gorge.

A deputy stopped the truck and detained three people inside, including a young child. Authorities conducted a curbside line-up and the woman was positively identified as the suspect, Lewis said. Authorities found a semi-automatic handgun with two loaded magazines while searching the vehicle, Lewis said. The gun was registered to the man driving the truck.

Both adults were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and exhibiting a firearm, Lewis said. The names of the suspects were not immediately available. The status of the child was not disclosed. Patch San Diego

Here’s a contest:

