Airport Set to Unilaterally Remove Palm Trees in Point Loma as ‘Obstructions’ to Airspace and Runway Paths

The San Diego Airport, working with the City of San Diego, is set to remove palm trees in Point Loma, unilaterally and with or without local adjacent property owners’ consent.

Dozens of letters were sent out by the Airport this month addressed to adjacent property owners in Point Loma warning them that a City of San Diego contractor would be removing palm trees within the next couple of weeks.

The letters inform the property owner that the FAA requires the airport to survey “surrounding airspace and runway approach paths,” to locate “obstructions” which “have a detrimental impact on airport operations, particularly during periods of reduced visibility, low clouds, or nighttime operations.”

The letter even cites a California law, saying “obstructions constitute a violation of California Public Utilities Code Section 21659(a).”

One letter was sent to the property owner at 4404 Newport Avenue, warning them of the “obstruction” in a public right-of-way adjacent to their property. It says “an independent survey” had been recently conducted on the airport’s behalf which-

“show a palm tree … located in the public right-of-way adjacent to 4404 Newport Ave. that intrudes into the protected airspace that surrounds San Diego International Airport (“SDIA”).”

In addition, the letter says the airport is responsible for mitigating any obstructions and the tree will be removed by an independent contractor working for the city:

The Authority is the entity tasked with ensuring the mitigation of obstructions surrounding SDIA. Accordingly, the Authority is working with the City of San Diego to mitigate these obstructions to meet California and Federal requirements.

The tree(s) identified above are scheduled for removal by a City of San Diego contractor within the next few weeks.

Here is the text of the letter sent to the property owner(s) at 4404 Newport, dated Oct. 8, 2021:

Re: Notice to Adjacent Property Owners – City of San Diego Airport Obstruction Removal

Dear Property Owner:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires airport owners to survey the surrounding airspace and runway approach paths. An independent survey recently conducted on behalf of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (the “Authority”) show a palm tree (see attached map) located in the public right-of-way adjacent to 4404 Newport Ave. that intrudes into the protected airspace that surrounds San Diego International Airport (“SDIA”).

Obstructions, such as the ones identified above, have a detrimental impact on airport operations, particularly during periods of reduced visibility, low clouds, or nighttime operations.. Moreover, obstructions constitute a violation of California Public Utilities Code Section 21659(a). The Authority is the entity tasked with ensuring the mitigation of obstructions surrounding SDIA. Accordingly, the Authority is working with the City of San Diego to mitigate these obstructions to meet California and Federal requirements.

The tree(s) identified above are scheduled for removal by a City of San Diego contractor within the next few weeks. Please contact Ralph Redman at rredman@san.org or 619-400-2464 if you have any questions or concerns regarding the tree removal.

The OB Rag contacted Mr. Redman, who confirmed the existence of the program and that his office had sent out dozens of such letters, but punted any other questions to PR people.

Apparently, one property owner who received a letter contacted the city. Here is the response by San Diego arborist, Brian Widener:

Hi …., We appreciate your concern about protecting our street trees in the urban forest. The Airport Authority has met and conferred with our team to determine a number of street trees in your community that need removal. We are unable to compromise public safety and the northwestern fan palm requires removal under City municipal code and policy for trees that pose a significant risk to public safety. This work is urgent and will be completed within the next two weeks. We are happy to replace with a non-palm tree species. Please let me know if you would like a new street tree and if you have a preference of species that we can consider for you. Thank you for your cooperation and support for San Diego’s urban forest. Brian Brian Widener City Forester Transportation Department 2781 Caminito Chollas, MS 44 City of San Diego T (619) 527-8050