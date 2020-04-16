OBceans Stay Off the Beach But Flock to Sunset Cliffs

When I kept hearing how great the weather would be on Wednesday, April 15 – in the high 70’s – after weeks of cold and rain – I had great fears that OBceans would burst out of their homes of self-quarantine and come down to the beach.

Fortunately, my greatest fears were not realized as I cruised along the beach Wednesday. No one – literally no one, except law enforcement – were on the beach, either Dog Beach (“North Beach” to long-timers) or South Beach. It was great, I thought. OBceans are still adhering to the strict requirements Californians and San Diegans were under during the pandemic.

And on the streets and sidewalks, OBceans were giving each other wide breadth and most wore masks. Yellow tape stretched across every park entrance and access points. The beach parking lots, including the life guard station, Dog Beach and the pier were all taped off.

There were construction sites around OB where the workers were still on the job. And some businesses were open.

This was all good news.

Yet, the bad news was that OBceans were staying away from the beaches and grassy parks next to the beaches, but they – and everyone else – were flocking to Sunset Cliffs.

Even while San Diego Police officers were stationed at every Sunset Cliffs parklet preventing anyone to enter, there seemed to be droves of people, bicycling, jogging, walking the dog or just walking themselves out along those paths and roads available.

There were some efforts I observed at “social-distancing” (the new term is “physical-distancing”) but still …. on one hand, you can’t blame cooped up humans from getting out into the fresh sea breezes and tremendous views along the cliffs (there was even a low-tide), but – all at once?

This ain’t over. And we can’t pretend it is about to be. So, here’s a photo gallery from Wednesday of Ocean Beach and the Cliffs.