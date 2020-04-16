Ocean Beach and Elsewhere Walkabout: The Plague Year, Part 3

by Joaquin Antique

So it drags on. Isolation and fear. Crazy rumors and fake news being dispensed by the bushel. Ignorant fools with “internet degrees in Infectious Disease” spreading their wackadoodle theories and/or not paying attention to efforts to break the chain of contagion.

But even while you see some “covidiots” not observing physical distancing or other common sense precautions, you also still see evidence of people working hard at great sacrifice to keep our communities safe: Healthcare workers, food preparers and market employees, cops and fire fighters, delivery people, neighbors helping neighbors by doing shopping for at risk people and sewing masks.

As in previous Plague articles, these OB Walkabout pictures were taken while maintaining strict physical distancing and other precautions per CDC guidelines to prevent disease transmission.

We’ve also included some pictures from outside of Ocean Beach as well as a couple photos shared by family and friends in LA.

(all photos by Joaquin Antique except those by Frank Gormlie, and the Easter Egg, ICU nurse pictures which are by anonymous.)

Who needs to maintain physical distance when you can eat a sandwich, and drink a beer on the street? Probably shouldn’t judge though. Maybe these people all live together.

Even this dog was masking up, but I think he was stoned.

When all the days seem to run together it's good to have a neighbor who will help you stay oriented.

Seems like lots of tree trimming going on all over OB. These were "just" palm and other trees on private property on Greene Street but there's some questionable work being done around town while the authorities are otherwise occupied.

This short-term vacation rental at Abbott and Brighton appears to be shut down, and perhaps a risky venture.

UCSD is like a ghost town and the student center is not so welcoming these days.

Closer to home, OB elementary is also locked up tight. Closer to home, OB elementary is also locked up tight.

This ocotillo doesn't care about no stinking virus. Picture was taken two weeks ago before Anza Borrego was closed by the state park system.

Hope! Hope!

Old Town was almost completely empty the other day, though handmade tortillas were still being cranked out by a masked worker at Cafe Coyote.

Can you imagine how sad and difficult it is for Point Loma High School 2020 grads, their families, and friends right about now? We are so sorry kids, but at least you'll have one hell of a story some day.

San Diego Harbor looks like a lake with hardly a ripple. From this spot there was not a single moving boat spotted over a half hour period.

Even the Easter Bunny went with a Covid-19 theme this year.

Speaking of masks, Seams to Me on Bacon looks like it’s ready to provide you one in a jiffy. (Photo by Frank Gormlie)

Think your bandana or mask is uncomfortable? Check out what one of our Southern California nursing heroes has to wear as she continues to save lives every 12 hour shift.