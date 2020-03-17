For First Time, Bry Has Slight Lead Over Sherman for Second Slot in San Diego Mayor’s Race

For the first time, Councilwoman Barbara Bry has bypassed Scott Sherman for the second slot in a November runoff for San Diego mayor against Assemblyman Todd Gloria.

Two things: it’s a very tiny lead of only 9 votes, but her lead could very well improve as more ballots are counted.

This was the result of ballot counting results released Monday, March 16.

On the actual election primary day, Sherman had a lead of over 3,000 votes over Bry. But ever since, that lead has been chipped away.

There are another 37,000 countywide ballots still to be counted but it’s not known how many are from city voters. There should be another update today around 5 pm. Supposedly, the late-arriving ballots have been going in Bry’s direction as more Democrats than Republicans held back casting their ballots due to the uncertainty of the Democratic presidential race at the time.

Also, if the lead is slim, either candidate could call for a re-count. San Diego Union-Tribune

What does this mean?

It could mean that Todd Gloria will run against Bry in the General Election this November. If enough Sherman voters vote for Bry in a “revenge-type” mode, she could be the next Democratic mayor for San Diego.