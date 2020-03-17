No Hunches, Please, as We Fight a Dreadful Disease

by Ernie McCray
One never knows what life
might bring,
like this coronavirus thing,
a deadly disease
that has rolled up its sleeves
and got people shaking at their knees
afraid of themselves
if they cough or sneeze,
hording toilet tissue
as if it’s the answer
to being at ease
and they’re telling me
because I’m 81
that I’m one of the ones
most likely to succumb
if this so called COVID-19 demon
caught up to me
during its run
so I’m doing the wash my hands routine
for twenty seconds
and trying not to touch my face,
especially not my nose
or my mouth
and curtailing, as much as possible,
going out and about –
but it’s not the health scare
I’m most
worried about.
My bigger concern
is with a man named Donald J,
the president of the USA,
who has the resources and the clout
to do something about
this frightful catastrophe
but he wants to go with
his “hunches”
in doing so
and that drowns me with woe
because this so and so’s
intuitive instincts
are on a par
with a tweaker on meth
as what he might do
is anybody’s guess
as evidenced by
the previous hunches
of his we’ve seen:
his hunch
to make fun
of war heroes
and people with disabilities;
his hunch
to lie practically every time
he speaks;
his hunch
to withhold funds
for a foreign ally
under siege
from what once
was our country’s worst enemy
unless they do him a favor
that will help him politically;
his hunch
to cheat and steal and break business contracts,
not rent to blacks,
cage brown children
like billiard balls tightly racked,
take people’s money
who paid tuition to learn
“the art of the deal”
in the real estate industry
at his phony university;
his hunch to shuck and jive
and ignore reality
as if telling stories
about an uncle who taught at MIT
is going to help us survive
a germ that has crossed
mountains, deserts,
plains, valleys, and seas
ever so effectively
as we now try to counter it similarly.
No. This crisis cries out
for leadership
from folks who know how
to solve problems
openly and honestly,
respectful of our dignity,
so that we can simply,
under these circumstances
that are now coloring our destiny,
be as safe and secure
as we can be.
Sadly we can’t ask
that from the office of this presidency.
But, however, though, he,
like this awful virus,
also needs to be eradicated diligently,
and that, since it can be done
in a voting booth,
should be rather easy.
That, of course, is just a hunch.
But some hunches are okay,
I would say,
if carried out sincerely and dedicatedly.
That sign over the podium should say “White Mouse”.
Thumbs up emoji!
As if this is a surprise: Trump just lied again on the televised news stating he always said this was a pandemic and took the virus seriously.
An expected response from the narcissistic sociopath in chief.