OB’s Culture Brewing Co. to Permanently Close in April

From SanDiegoVille.com

Seemingly unrelated to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Culture Brewing Company has announced it will permanently close its 5-year-old Ocean Beach tasting room next month.

“It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news we are announcing today,” posted Culture Brewing Co. to the company’s Instagram page. “After 5 years and much careful deliberation, Culture Brewing Co will be officially closing its doors in Ocean Beach on Sunday, April 19th. This decision was not made lightly, but after much consideration and determination of a move for the best interest of our company as a whole.”

Founded by owners John Niedernhofer, Steve Ragan and Dennis Williams, Culture Brewing Co. opened its flagship brewery & on-site tasting room in Solana Beach in February 2013 and debuted the Ocean Beach tasting room in November 2014. The company also has a tasting room at 629 South Coast Highway in Encinitas that opened in 2017.

“The Ocean Beach tasting room was Culture’s second location to open back in 2014 after we fell in love with this funky beachside town full of passion + pride for supporting this unique neighborhood,” continued Culture Brewing representatives.

“Here, businesses are not competitive but collaborative and work together to do better. This community will always hold a special place in our hearts and if you have ever been to OB, you know why. There is no denying how special and vibrant this town is and we’re proud to have called it home. To our regulars and locals who truly became like family to us and our staff, THANK YOU. You have been the backbone of our tasting room and remind us on the daily what CULTURE is all about – more than just great beer, but great people and great communities. Our hearts are full with the love, support and good times shared with you all. And while one chapter may be closing, we look to the future and hope you continue with us on this exciting journey. Join us on Sunday, April 19th for one final farewell and last HOORAH to this beloved tasting room and everyone who has served in making it such a special place for so many. And to our friends down South, while we may no longer be around the block, our Solana Beach And Encinitas locations are still here to keep you Cultured! Plus, look forward to Culture coming to LA this Spring!”

For more information about Culture Brewing Co., visit culturebrewingco.com.