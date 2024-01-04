Repairs to the Ocean Beach Pier that the City Has to Make Immediately

By Geoff Page

A January 2 article in the Union-Tribune titled “Waves further damage O.B. Pier” has answered the pressing question of what the city plans to do now that a pier piling has failed. The response is nothing short of idiotic.

People often misinterpret the word “idiotic” as being judgmental, much the same as how they hear the word “ignorant.” Both are red flags but both are appropriate words. Idiotic is a short way of saying its meaning, “showing complete lack of thought or common sense.”

The city’s comment in Jeff Macdonald’s article came from Public Information Officer, Tyler Becker who is the assigned “media contact” for the Engineering and Capital Improvements Department from the Communications Department. This is a perfect illustration of what The Rag had to say in the recent story about the city’s Shield. Becker is not an engineer.

“We are aware of visible damage to the Ocean Beach Pier,” city spokesperson Tyler Becker said. “At least one pile was significantly damaged, as was the pier’s railing. In terms of any structural damage, we won’t know that until a full assessment is completed.”

This statement was bad enough but the article went on to state, “Becker said the current assessment of the structure’s condition will not be completed until this spring.”

Becker’s statement that one pile was “significantly damaged” blatantly demonstrated the problem with having a media contact talking as opposed to, oh anyone else. When something is described as significantly damaged, that implies that something still exists, albeit damaged.

A pile that is completely gone can never suffer additional damage. The pile was not significantly damaged, the pile was obliterated. The pier piles are structural elements, they hold up the pier. Anyone with any common sense could see that. If the city does not know now that there is structural damage, with all the engineers on the city’s payroll, then San Diegans are not getting their money’s worth.

Even more disturbing is that the city made no mention of doing anything right now when action is urgently needed. A brief description of the pier’s construction will illustrate the gravity of the current situation. The city needs to act now to mitigate the problem. If they wait until the spring, things could be much worse.

Pier Structure

As everyone can see, the concrete piles in the water support the pier. A big block of concrete called a “pile cap” sits on top of two side-by-side piles. The pier deck sits on top of the pile caps. How the pier deck was constructed is a concern now.

The deck is a combination of large prefabricated concrete deck panels 30 and 50 feet long and six to seven feet wide, topped with concrete. The prefabricated panels each span from one pile cap to the next. These panel ends sit on the pile caps, but by only four inches. There is a 16-inch gap between adjacent panels. When the deck panels were topped with concrete, that gap was filled.

This picture shows the tops of the prefabricated panels before the deck was poured. There is a visible joint in the picture. There is a pile cap below that joint.

This is the construction plan detail:

The picture shows how little the panel ends bear upon the pile caps under them. The view is looking north/south or south/north. It shows the west end of one panel from the east meeting the east end of the next westerly panel. This picture also shows how the capping concrete sits on the panels.

It is not hard to imagine what happens if one half of the pile cap and one piling are removed. The remaining half a pile cap and one piling have to support both panels. Unfortunately, now half of the deck, from the center of the pier to the southern edge, is hanging out in the air. The remaining pile has to support all that weight alone and resist the new downward stress of the unsupported deck. The remaining one pile is bending to the south under this stress and it will fail under that stress.

When it fails, the only thing supporting the deck panels above it will be the concrete topping. The topping was not designed as a structural element. It will not hold the deck up.

The city cannot wait another day, it needs to get out there immediately, before the other piling fails, and place beams to support the deck before it falls. This can be done from above. If the deck falls, it will affect much more of the pier, cause more damage, and more debris will fall in the water.

One has to wonder if this is actually the city’s plan.

The city closed the pier some time ago and said it would not be re-opened until the spring. Despite being asked multiple times, by multiple people, if there was something seriously wrong with the pier, no one from the city would answer that question. The only evident damage was few pieces of railing, easily fixed.

At first, the suspicion was that the city had done no evaluation at all and was just closing it because the city did not want to spend make railing repairs. After this pile failure, the question is, did the city know something it was deliberately not revealing to the public?

The failure exposed another in a long list of engineering errors on the pier. The pile caps connecting the two side-by-side piles and supporting the deck had a built-in flaw. Although the pile caps each look like a solid piece of concrete, they are actually three pieces as seen in this picture.

The pier piles were prefabricated with a little less than half of the pile cap already on the top end. The piles were place in holes drilled in the seabed. When secured, the two pieces then needed to be tied together and poured with concrete to form a complete pile cap. The following is the plan detail:

This plan detail show what the pile cap would look like when complete.

The city was advised of a problem with this construction 20 years ago and did nothing.

Here is what was in the 2004 Moffatt &Nichol report, specifically about the pile cap design:

Much of the damage appears to be associated with the cast-in-place portion of the cap. It was reported that during the curing of the cast-in-place joint it was very difficult to hold the two precast portions of the cap rigid. Relative movement of the two precast portions during the curing of the joint may well have caused cracking that contributed to the permeability of the joint. This would have allowed more rapid penetration of chloride ions, water, and oxygen to the reinforcement, accelerating the corrosion process.

This is where the pile cap broke and the one piling failed this week. Here is a picture of the break:

It appears that the break was at the center connection. Had the pile cap been poured monolithically, or all at one time, it would not have had this weak point. It appears that this method was used as a way to speed up construction. There is nothing uncommon about using methods that improve the schedule, but in this case, it may have caused a fatal defect.

The lost pile was part of Bent 45. A search through all of the documentation on the pier that includes all the extensive engineering reports, did not reveal any mention of this particular location having a problem. That is very disturbing for one of two reasons.

It would be very disturbing to learn that the city knew about this weakness and did not reveal it. Having a structure failure, requiring closing the pier indefinitely, does not displease the city at all. Certainly now, a collapsed deck section would further support the city’s desire to just lock the gates.

But, if the city did not know of a serious problem, this failure is disturbing for another reason. As previously related, none of the documentation this writer has reviewed mentions any problem with the area that failed. That could mean that a large number of pile caps are unknown failures just waiting to happen.

This kind of a problem could be mitigated in much the same way bridges are retrofitted to resist earthquakes. Connections between pile cap sections could be placed to prevent them from parting. This would be costly of course.

The problem with the pier is money. To repair the damage that is evident now would be very expensive. Additionally, before it could be reopened, each pile cap would need to be examined closely for signs of failure. This would entail use of x-ray or ground penetrating radar technologies at a minimum.

The pier deck can be temporarily reinforced so it does not fall in the water. This is the absolute minimum the city needs to spend money on. Beyond that, it is up for public debate if replacing a pile and repairing the pile cap and all the broken railing is worth the money to reopen the pier. What is needed, after securing the deck, is a new engineering survey.