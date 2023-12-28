The Shield the City of San Diego Has Built Around Itself

By Geoff Page

Over the past several years, the City of San Diego has made a concerted, and somewhat stealthy effort, to build a shield around itself to insulate those in charge from the rest of us. The control the city exerts over citizen access to government is classic authoritarianism. It seems the Democrats in control don’t mind borrowing tactics, normally associated with the most despicable of historic regimes, and Republicans, throughout history.

This shield consists of three pieces, the city’s Communications Department, the Public Records Request system, and the push for community planning group reform. The first two are currently entrenched, the third will be by next year.

There was a time when citizens could contact departments within the city and receive responses and sometimes documents with no problem. People could establish cooperative relationships with some city personnel willing to be helpful. That has come to a complete end.

The Communications Department

Standing completely in the way of any communications with city personnel now is the 38-person strong, $6,492,591 behemoth, the Communications Department. When you send an employee an email asking for information or if you call and leave a voice message, they immediately punt you. They refer you to whoever is assigned to their department from the Communications Department.

There are 19 people designated as “media contacts” in the Communications Department but you do not have to be a member of the media to get the same treatment as the media. These people literally speak for 33 city departments. The department list and assigned media contacts can be seen here . https://www.sandiego.gov/blog/media-contacts-city-departments

The cost of 38 Communications Department personnel listed in the 2023 city budget is $5,374,972 of the total $6,492,591 budget. The labor cost consists of $3,259,467 in salaries and wages and $2,115,505 for Fringe Benefits.

Fringe benefits for the city are considerable. Half of the $2,115,505 in Fringe Benefits is “Retirement ADC.” The ADC abbreviation is for “actuarially determined contribution.” This is the amount an employer must contribute each year to fund pension plan liabilities over time. In the current Communications Department budget, it totals $1,156,862.

Thirty-eight more people on the city’s retirement rolls, many of whom are doing jobs department personnel were once expected to handle as a part of their jobs. That is, answer questions from the public. Deal with the citizens they work for.

Here is the list of Communications Department personnel by title:

1. Communications Technician – One person was in the 2022 budget, not in 2023

2. Department Director – one person

3. Deputy Director – one person

4. Graphic Designer – two people

5. Multimedia Production Coordinator 2021 – three people; 2022 – four people; 2023 – five people

6. Multimedia Production Specialist – one person

7. Program Coordinator 2021 – three people; 2022 – six people; 2023 – seven people

8. Program Manager – five people, one increase from 2022

9. Public Information Officer – three people

10. Senior Management Analyst – one person

11. Senior Public Information Officer – seven people

12. Supervising Public Information Officer – five people

A trusting citizen might think a “Communications” department would be a good thing, there to help the public, providing the clarity people want from government. You know, working for the public, not for the people in charge. That is not what San Diego has.

This department’s unstated and unwritten manifesto is to protect city government from the citizens, portraying the city always positively while providing as little real information as possible.

So what are the problems?

The biggest problem is that the city has inserted a person between you and a knowledgeable city employee and forced you each to talk through that person. That is not the way to communicate effectively. The person in the middle, the Communications person, only has expertise in, well, communications. They are only there to make sure that the response has nothing in it that might reflect poorly on the city. That’s what we are paying millions for.

Time is another problem. Asking questions and getting responses take longer because these have to go through the third person. Because the person you are dealing with does not have any expertise in the area you have a question about, you need to make an extra effort to get across an understandable question. If there is a follow up question, this starts all over. If you ask too many follow up questions, they simply declare they have answered the question and sign off.

When you ask for documents, the automatic response is to go through the process of a Public Records Request.

Accountability is what is lost. No one can be called to task for anything. When employees had to face the public, they had to be accountable. Now, they can hide behind the media contacts. There is no doubt that city personnel love this system for just that reason.

In the end, what value are the Communications people adding for San Diegans? None. The only value they add is for the people running city government, $6,492,591 of public money to shield the city from the public it is supposed to be serving.

Public Records Act

The 1968 California Public Records Act, or PRA, requires the government to make records available to the public when requested. Exceptions exist where privacy or public safety concerns exist. Here is what the PRA states:

(c) Each agency, upon a request for a copy of records, shall,

within 10 days from receipt of the request, determine whether the

request, in whole or in part, seeks copies of disclosable public

records in the possession of the agency and shall promptly notify the

person making the request of the determination and the reasons

therefor. In unusual circumstances, the time limit prescribed in this

section may be extended by written notice by the head of the agency

or his or her designee to the person making the request, setting

forth the reasons for the extension and the date on which a

determination is expected to be dispatched. No notice shall specify a

date that would result in an extension for more than 14 days.

The city routinely violates what is described above. At about the ninth day of a request, the city will almost automatically send an email stating it needs an additional 14 days to satisfy the request. The PRA allows for an extension “In unusual circumstances.” Apparently, the city believes almost every request is an unusual circumstance.

Requesters have to wait 24 days, or five weeks, to get a response. Not all the time, of course, but it is very common. But, even after violating the intent of “unusual circumstances” to get five weeks to respond, that may not be enough. The city very often sends additional emails noting more extensions not provided for anywhere in the PRA.

The system is set up for delays. Requests must be worded perfectly to get what is wanted. If not, additional requests are necessary taking more time. Incorrect documents are produced costing more time. These things can be avoided talking to an actual person, but that is no longer possible.

These delays make it unnecessarily difficult for people trying to obtain information. A request becomes an onerous, time-consuming effort. It becomes discouraging, which is built into public systems on purpose.

The City’s Public Records Request (PRR) system itself is built on a falsehood.

The city takes the position that their PRR system is an efficient way to keep track of documents and information flowing from the city. The big problem is the PRA has nothing in it about being a recording system for all document requests and releases by government. There is nothing in the PRA stating a PRR was the only way a citizen could ever obtain any information from the city.

The PRA simply lays out the rules for public record requests and the rules for government compliance. It was created to force government to release records it may not want to release voluntarily. But, using the PRA for requests that are not at all controversial or difficult to fulfill, simply to keep track of everything, is an abuse of the law. This is not about record keeping, it is completely about control.

One of the several justifications for the Communication Department personnel is that they are needed to respond to the large volume of PRRs that come into the system. The irony is that the only reason there is such a large volume of requests is because the city is abusing the PRA requiring a formal request for anything and everything. It is a self-fulfilling system.

Community Planning Groups

Reformation of the community planning group, or CPG, system is the third piece of the shield not fully in place officially, but in reality, has already begun working. In this case, the word “reformation” means gutting.

Simply stated, the main reason for CPGs has always been to review land use in their community and provide the city with recommendations. This meant reviewing specific projects planned for their area. Coming before the local planning group was a requirement of the permit process, it was a box that had project developers had to check. This gave the community notice of a new project and a forum to see the proposed plan and discuss it.

That has already changed.

In The Rag’s September 20, 2022, story, “The End to San Diego’s Community Planning Groups As We Knew Them,” (https://obrag.org/2022/09/the-end-to-san-diegos-community-planning-groups-as-we-knew-them/) contained the following two poison pills showing how the city has gutted CPG land use review.

Now, Council Policy 600-24 states:

The City will endeavor to document CPG recommendations, including project review recommendations. The City will endeavor to notify CPGs of discretionary permits or actions located within their area.

“endeavor to document and “Endeavor to notify” the planning groups. Endeavor only means to try.

It is a completely ambiguous word.

Before this, the city always notified CPGs of projects in their areas, The city would send blueprints of projects for detailed review. Now they plan only to “endeavor.”

The city also said this:

Private project applicants are not required by this policy to present their application before CPGs, although the City encourages applicants to conduct robust engagement with CPGs, the community, and project neighbors. Because CPGs are independent of the City, the City does not consider CPG hearings to be hearings as defined in California Government Code section 65905.5.

Applicants are “encouraged” to engage with CPGs instead of being “required,” which has always been part of the actual permitting process. Why would applicants spend the time and money to attend CPG meetings and make presentations to groups that are no longer part of the permit process?

The local CPGs, the OB Planning Board and the Peninsula Community Planning Board are already finding they are not receiving notice about projects in their areas.

A bit of a sad symptom of the reformation is how much CPG attendance by government representatives has dropped off. The OBPB, PCPB, and the Midway group all have a portion of their monthly agenda devoted to government reports. Representatives for various city, county, and state offices and others such as the San Diego Police Department attended regularly at one time.

Not anymore. The most notably absent are the city government representatives. The feeling is akin to a lame duck. The CPGs are no longer viewed as worth spending time on because the city has made them irrelevant to city government.

All the CPGs have to apply for certification by the city sometime either at the end of 2023 or sometime early next year. Until that happens, the sitting CPGs are in limbo, irrelevant. The first CPG elections to take place under the new system will be very interesting to watch. Because they have made membership on a CPG much more onerous, willingness to participate, which has always been a challenge for all CPGs, will suffer even more.

A person might think a reformation of a flawed system would result in a better system. Or, the word might conjure up The Reformation – capital R – where reform meant change or die horribly. No person is dying here but a system with a long history of citizen participation in their communities is doing just that.

The city needs opening back up. Departments need to answer citizen questions. The Communications Department needs a drastic reduction, if not elimination. Reserve the PRR system for serious, complicated requests. In today’s world, sending documents by email takes little time or effort. Free up city employees for things like this.

Doing all of this will not only make the city more transparent, it will also save money. Like the $6,492,591 we are spending now for people to ask one person a question who has to ask another person for the answer so they can then relay back what the other person said to the person asking the question. Seems we could save the money and eliminate the middle person.