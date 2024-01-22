Rag Headquarters Under Flood and Drip Watch

It’s way too wet at OB Rag headquarters for us to post anything at this time. We’re under a severe flood and drip watch — Never seen such rain in years — I’ve never seen our front porch under water before.

We have at least half a dozen drips in our family room, one in the washer-drier room.

There’s a river flowing down our long drive-way. And I’m certain our large garage is flooded.

Don’t drive. Stay cool and dry.

News Update:

Flood advisories have been issued for all areas in San Diego County on Monday as the brunt of the latest storm is expected to bring widespread, heavy rain throughout the day.

A Flood Watch is in effect and will remain in place through 9 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, there will also be an elevated risk for flash flooding in coastal and valley areas during this time.

NWS has also issued three Flash Flood Warnings for parts of the county, including North County, communities, the City of San Diego, and the county’s desert areas. The warnings will remain in place until 12:45 p.m.

The heaviest rainfall with this storm is expected to occur mid-morning through the afternoon, including during morning and afternoon commutes. It will continue into the night Monday, before subsiding slightly around midnight.

Thunderstorms are also possible during this time, particularly in South Bay areas, according to NWS. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the area from Chula Vista and National City to Jamul until 11:15 a.m

The following roads are currently closed or otherwise impacted due to flooding, according to California Highway Patrol:

River Walk Drive near Fashion Valley Mall

I-5 exit to Hawthorne to San Diego International Airport

Eastbound State Route 78 near El Camino Real

Country Club Drive at Harmony Grove Road

The Metropolitan Transit System has also suspended Trolley service to all lines in downtown due to flooding.

At least 35 crashes have been reported by California Highway Patrol, snarling traffic along many of the county’s major arteries. Flooding also trapped at least five people in the South Bay, prompting a swift water rescue. Fox5News San Diego