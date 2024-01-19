Mayor Gloria Issued an Executive Order to Streamline the Development Review Process for Affordable Housing Projects. Who Will Enforce It?

By Geoff Page

I did not watch Todd Gloria’s State of the City speech. I heard afterward that Gloria announced he had signed some kind of “executive order.” I had no idea the mayor had the power to issue executive orders. I decided to check this out.

After 20 years of working on complex construction claims and lawsuits, the most important thing I learned was the paramount importance of substantiation, good substantiation, specific substantiation. The first thing to look at was the mayor’s order.

Here is what the order said:

By virtue of authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of San Diego pursuant to the provisions of Article XI of the California Constitution and sections 28, 260, and 265 of the City of San Diego Charter, to promulgate, issue, and enforce rules, regulations, and orders governing the administrative affairs of the City, I hereby declare the following orders and direction to be necessary for the protection of life and property and I hereby order, effective at 11:59 p.m. on January 11, 2023. (sic)

So, the substantiation for the mayor’s authority to issue an executive order, according to the mayor, would be found in Article XI of the California Constitution and sections 28, 260, and 265 of the City of San Diego Charter.

Article XI of the California Constitution

Citing an entire article of the California Constitution is meaningless. The article is six pages and 2,320 words long. It has many subsections with more subsections. There is sufficient numbering throughout the Article that makes any specific reference to something in this Article very easy.

I spent many years reading lots and lots and lots of documents just like the ones referenced in the executive order. While I have my opinion, it would be great to have an attorney chime in and explain this connection.

The words “mayor” and “executive order” do not appear in Article XI. After reading the Article, the connection to Gloria’s authority to issue an executive order was not apparent.

San Diego City Charter

The mayor’s executive order referenced three sections of the San Diego City Charter, sections 28, 260, and 265.

Section 260: “Integration of Article with Charter,” is very short, it states:

All executive authority, power, and responsibilities conferred upon the City Manager in Article V, Article VII, and Article IX shall be transferred to, assumed, and carried out by the Mayor.

The city added this when San Diego went to the strong mayor form of city government.

Section 265: “The Mayor”

Once again, no specificity about which part of this long section supports the mayor’s right to issue executive orders. The words “executive order” do not appear in this section and do not appear anywhere in the City Charter. There is nothing obvious in this section that describes anything like an executive order.

Section 28: Duties of the Manager

There did not appear to be anything obvious in this section either that supported the mayor’s authority to issue executive orders. There was nothing in this section about the City Manager having authority to issue anything like an executive order. Once again, the words “executive order” did not appear anywhere.

So, what did the mayor include in his executive order? All of this:

1. All applicable City Departments shall liberally grant incentives and waivers for Affordable Housing Projects, which means emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and projects where 100 percent of the total dwelling units, exclusive of a manager’s unit or units, are covenant-restricted for a period of at least 55 years as affordable to very low-, low-, or moderate-income households (Affordable Housing Projects), to the maximum extent allowable.

2. All applicable City Departments shall process any required building permit applications, certificates of occupancy, or temporary certificates of occupancy within 5 business days for applications for 100 percent Affordable Housing Projects and within 2 business days for emergency shelters;

3. All applicable City Departments shall conduct and conclude all reviews required for 100 percent Affordable Housing Projects and to issue all appropriate approvals or requests for corrections for such projects within 30 business days following the project deemed complete date. To the extent practicable, all required reviews and approvals shall be conducted collaboratively with project applicant design professionals and decision makers, by all City departments so as to meet the 30 day periods specified for 100 percent Affordable Housing Projects in this paragraph;

4. All applicable City departments to prioritize and streamline compliance with the provisions of the Building Homes and Jobs Act – Government Code section 27388.1 in order to maximize the City’s eligibility for state and federal funds to support the development of emergency shelters, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing. The City shall seek to comply with or otherwise meet all criteria specified under all applicable state and federal laws that provide for increased resources, funding, access or allowance for temporary or affordable housing;

5. All applicable City Departments shall work to achieve these timelines for 100 percent Affordable Housing Projects by means that include expanding the City’s permit expediting processes to include the subject projects and providing additional customer technical and regulatory assistance, conflict resolution, designating specially-qualified project management and review staff, and providing all other resources necessary to provide top quality customer service;

6. The City’s Development Services Department shall work with the Personnel Department to expeditiously fill the remaining 21 vacancies of the 39 new positions added in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget to focus on expedited issuance of building and grading permits for new Affordable Housing Projects;

7. The City’s Development Services and Purchasing & Contracting Departments shall prioritize execution and implementation of temporary contracts to assist with the civil and structural engineering backlog to further expedite the issuance of building permits for new Affordable Housing Projects while continuing to ensure the public health, safety and welfare, subject to City Council approval, when applicable, and requirements of the City Charter and San Diego Municipal Code;

8. The City Planning, Development Services, Public Utilities and Engineering & Capital Projects Departments shall issue guidelines by March 15th, 2023 as necessary to implement the provisions of this Executive Order.

This is a hell of a lot. Basically, it is an order to streamline and speed up the project development review process, which means ignoring requirements of a normal development project. And, the executive order is rife with ambiguity meaning that any corners anyone wants to cut they can with little fear of any repercussions or oversight.

There is no specificity in the entire order. It really is a poorly written piece of political trash. It is simply designed to try to make Gloria look good before this election, look as if he is actually doing something. But, it will affect us all negatively. For starters, who will enforce this order?

I am going request the city attorney’s legal analysis of the four cited references showing specifically what language in those documents substantiate the mayor’s authority to issue executive orders. (Any attorneys out there who wish to chime in, please do so.)