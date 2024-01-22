Flooding in Ocean Beach Monday, Jan. 22 – Video

by on January 22, 2024 · 5 comments

in Environment, Ocean Beach

Here’s a short video of flooding in Ocean Beach, today, Monday, Jan. 22. by Charles Landon

Frank Gormlie January 22, 2024 at 1:13 pm

Charles Landon has some incredible scenes from earlier today of the flooding in western OB. Abbott is under water, as is the Saratoga St park, as is … you name it.

Chris January 22, 2024 at 2:46 pm

Hopefully soneone will open a proper paddleboard shop in the near future.

Dan January 22, 2024 at 3:23 pm

I wonder if someone lost another Lambo in the sub level parking again? Couldn’t possibly happen a third time. Lol

Frank Gormlie January 22, 2024 at 3:33 pm

Was wondering the same thing.

fstu January 22, 2024 at 3:34 pm

I was going to test the elements and go see if there was flooding down I expected there would be. Thanks Charles, for allowing me to stay comfy by the fire

