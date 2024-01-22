Flooding in Ocean Beach Monday, Jan. 22 – Video

Here’s a short video of flooding in Ocean Beach, today, Monday, Jan. 22. by Charles Landon
by Source on January 22, 2024
Charles Landon has some incredible scenes from earlier today of the flooding in western OB. Abbott is under water, as is the Saratoga St park, as is … you name it.
Hopefully soneone will open a proper paddleboard shop in the near future.
I wonder if someone lost another Lambo in the sub level parking again? Couldn’t possibly happen a third time. Lol
Was wondering the same thing.
I was going to test the elements and go see if there was flooding down I expected there would be. Thanks Charles, for allowing me to stay comfy by the fire