Storm Causes Power Outages in Ocean Beach, San Diego Airport and Other Neighborhoods; Flooded Freeways — Updated

More than a thousand residents in San Diego County were without power Monday afternoon amid a powerful storm system that is moving through the county.

At least more than 5,000 residents were impacted by the outages in the following areas:

Ocean Beach

San Diego Airport

Paradise Hills

Skyline

Bay Terraces

El Cajon

Encanto

Emerald Hills

Valencia Park

Mission Valley

Kearny Mesa

Logan Heights

Clairemont

National City

Coronado

Flooded Freeways

The California Highway Patrol reported several incidents of flooding amid heavy downpours Monday morning:

11:53 a.m.: Deep water reported at the Waring Road off-ramp of Interstate 8 west

11:46 a.m.: Flooding is reported at the Old Town Avenue off-ramp of Interstate 5 north

11:43 a.m.: The roadway at state Route 94 weatbound and Kelton is flooded

11:31 a.m.: A mudslide is reported on the Interstate 805 off-ramp to Imperial Avenue

11 a.m.: State Route 125 south and Jamacha Road

10:40 a.m.: The entire roadway of westbound SR-94 at east of I-805 (near Euclid Avenue) was flooded. Traffic was being diverted.

10:40 a.m.: Heavy flooding and mud has affected southbound I-805 near Imperial Avenue.

10:38 a.m.: Southbound SR-67 at Interstate 8 was affected by 2-3 feet of floodwater.

10:33 a.m.: The ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound SR-94 was closed due to flooding.

10:27 a.m.: The on-ramp from northbound I-805 to Bonita Road was closed due to flooding.

10:20 a.m.: Flooding was affecting traffic on northbound I-5 to Pershing Drive.

10:20 a.m.: a mudslide was covering half of the offramp from northbound I-805 to Imperial Avenue.

10:20 a.m. CHP reported water was gushing out of a mountainside onto the right-hand shoulder of westbound I-7 east of College Avenue.

10:00 a.m.: One lane of SR-905 at the northbound I-805 connector ramp is blocked due to mud and debris.

9:45 a.m.: The onramp to I-5 at Palomar Airport Road was shut down due to flooding.

9:45 a.m.: Traffic was being detoured off of eastbound SR-78 at the El Camino Real offramp due to flooding. A SigAlert was issued.

9:00 a.m.: Several lanes of westbound SR-94 at College were flooded.

City of San Diego road closures

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount & Caminito Yucatan

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N

Avenida del Rio between Riverwalk Dr and Camino de la Reina

More Updates from East County Magazine:

MTS urges people countywide not to travel today unless essential. If you must travel, use busses instead of trolleys if possible. Due to flooding in East County, Orange Line service is suspended.

There is no trolley service downtown. Some other lines may have delays or disruptions.

There are also many flooded roadways.

The CHP site reports a person trapped in a vehicle due to flooding at Jamacha Blvd. and Sweetwater in Spring Valley.

Flooding is reported on SR-94 near College.

SDSU has issued a flood alert for Alvarado Court; traffic is diverted.

Quarry Road in Spring Valley is closed.

The City of San Diego has closed roads across the San Diego River in Mission Valley.

A countywide flood watch remains in effect until 12:45 p.m. today.