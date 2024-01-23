OB Town Council to Meet During Internal Turmoil — Candidate Forum Called Off — Wed., Jan. 24 at Pt Loma Library

Amidst some apparent internal turmoil, the Ocean Beach Town Council Board of Directors will still meet Wednesday night, Jan. 24, but the planned Candidate Forum has been called off. The Board will hold its monthly public meeting at the Point Loma Library at 7 pm.

The Rag has been aware that there’s been problems, but no specifics have been provided outside the issue of the OBTC’s tax status.

The Town Council has been decertified because it has not apparently paid its fees. Some members — not on the Board — have complained to the Rag that without a valid non-profit tax status, the OBTC cannot function or raise funds. It’s unclear if the Board of Directors has the same opinion.

A Board member has informed the Rag that the Board will make a statement at Wednesday’s meeting as to the internal turmoil and any resolutions.

Even though the OB Town Council is a “private” organization, it holds itself out as THE town council of the community and as such needs to be outwardly transparent and inform the community of any issues it is having.

Holding a Candidate Forum and elections for the Board are inappropriate activities for the OBTC at this time. (The OBTC facebook still states there is a Candidate Forum for the 24th, but the Rag has been assured it is not happening — and it should not be happening.)

The Point Loma Library is at 3701 Voltaire Street. It is a hybrid meeting, and attending via Zoom is available.

UPDATE: The Rag just received an email announcement of this meeting and there was no mention of a Candidate Forum.