OB Planners to Review App for 3 ADUs on West Pt Loma — Wed., Dec.6th

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets Wednesday night, Dec. 6, at the OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica at 6 pm.

Two notable items on the non-project agenda includes a board review of the application for an appointment to the board by Denise Larson for the empty District 1 seat. Also, somewhat controversial, the board will vote on whether they want to change the traditional monthly meeting of the board from the first Wednesday of the month to the first Tuesday.

The board will also form an election committee for the annual board election in March 2024.

4954 West Point Loma

The only project on the agenda is a review by the board of the project at 4954 West Point Loma. The board will review the application for a permit to convert the existing attached garage and residence into a new 480 square foot ADU and the creation of a new two-story detached structure containing two 414 square feet ADUs.

The property sits on a 6,081-square foot (0.14-acre) site. The Project Review Committee has not reviewed this project since the most recent submittal by the applicant.

Here’s the official agenda: