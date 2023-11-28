The Installation of OB’s Holiday Tree 2023 – A Short Video

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

OB’s Holiday Tree for 2023 goes up at the foot of Newport Avenue, Tuesday, November 28. A short vid by Charles Landon.

Fox5News of San Diego has the back story:

It’s perhaps the smallest tree OB Town Council has put up, but residents say its size doesn’t take away from how special it is, and the tradition behind it.

FOX 5 was at a home in the 4600 block of Larkspur Street where the tree stood in splendid beauty. With the help of a crane, the tree cutting crew managed to cut and then lift the nearly 40 foot star pine and placed it onto a flatbed truck.

Watching it all happen in their Christmas pajamas were Michelle and Della Fitzmorris, a mother daughter duo.

“The story behind it is our neighbors in the front planted it 27 years ago. It was their Christmas tree when they moved in here … and this is it! It’s going to be donated for our OB Christmas tree. It’s just the most wonderful story. We’re so happy to be a part of it,” said Michelle Fitzmorris.

The star pine tree was then transported to the heart of Ocean Beach right off of Newport Avenue, keeping a more than 40-year-old tradition alive.

Over the next few days, the finishing touches will be added to the tree just in time for Saturday’s holiday parade.