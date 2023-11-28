Woman Who Typically Swam at Dog Beach at Night Goes Missing

A 37-year-old woman training to become a firefighting by swimming at night has gone missing from Dog Beach, her mother says, as reported by 10News. Amy D’Angelo texted her mom, Becky Obayashi, Wednesday night that she was going swimming at Dog Beach.
She took an Uber to Dog Beach with her black lab Charlie the night before Thanksgiving. The next day, Becky says police only found only Charlie and her sweatpants waiting at the shore. “He was half in the water at the shore, looking at the ocean,” Obayashi said of D’Angelo’s dog, Charlie.
Amy is also married and the mother of three. Obayashi told ABC 10News:
“She’s been swimming at night at the beach with her dog Charlie for quite a while. We’re of course devastated, especially the uncertainty.”
10News reports:
Obayashi says she hasn’t been able to get information from Uber about the ride, but her trip to Dog Beach was typical. D’Angelo was a former personal trainer, who had been swimming and training to become a firefighter.
Obayashi filed a report with the police.
A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department says at this point there’s nothing it can publicly report. One of D’Angelo’s close friends says they were able to track her iPhone to Dog Beach. But the family and friends haven’t found the phone, which now goes straight to voicemail.
Sometimes you read a story and it just doesn’t sound right. Why would anyone train to be a fire fighter by swimming in the ocean at night? Makes no sense. I recognize the woman because I walk my dogs there every morning. I hope they find her ok. The dog’s reaction is a bad sign I’m afraid.
San Diego Lifeguards are currently a division of the Fire-Rescue Department. So, not if she’s a heavy-duty swimmer.
Right…
Channel 10 totally screwed their story and headline up. They focused on that she’s a “mom” in the headline and hinted that she just may have “run away.”
What? Really? She was swimming in the ocean alone at NIGHT making lots of splashy noises and jerky movements in the water that are so attractive to certain hungry species?
Gaaaaa! It’s not as if the Pacific is just one big swimming pool! How ignorant do you have to be to do this alone? She’s never heard of the buddy system that all divers (and other ocean users) are well aware of?
People who have no idea how an ocean ecosystem works have no business being in it. Big sigh.
There ARE many predators just waiting for a nice juicy meal to come by making all sorts of ruckus on the ocean surface in the freaking dark. With a bright moon overhead shining down through the surface which is very good at outlining what’s up on top to those underneath.
Or she may be bumping along on the ocean’s bottom being rolled around by currents but eventually the body will bloat and surface to be washed in like the woman I found on Southside of OB Pier early one morning in 1986 wrapped in kelp after she fell off the Pier a few nights earlier while sitting on the railing in front of her kids. You know, the railing with DO NOT SIT ON THE RAILING stamped on it every few feet? Or she may get caught in a current and end up way the hell out. Ocean critters need fed, too, ya know?
Or maybe a cramp in the leg got her. Or a boat propeller. Or a piece of wood in a wave that broke on her head in the dark she didn’t see coming which conked her.
No, I’m not sounding very sympathetic to this sad story. People do stupid things all the time and pay the stiffest of fines for not thinking things through. With her already having kids I guess she’s not in line for a Darwin Award. Hopefully her children will grow up smarter than their mom.
sealintheSelkirks
Wow, seal. I’m all for blunt talking but this comment was a little rough, even for me.
Yeah, probably, and when I read this sad story the memory of the woman I grabbed hold of in 1986 came right to the forefront of my brain with a WTF attached to it. That memory wasn’t the only experience with finding people, either. Those faces stay in the back of your head…and are triggered now and then. This was one of those moments.
As another long-time surfer well-adapted to the requirements of being in the ocean SAFELY, did you ever do something like this? I didn’t, never surfed at night because it was a completely unsafe thing to do much less swim out to sea in a river mouth which, as all surfers should know, is a very likely place for meat eaters to hang out in front of waiting for meals. Look at the shark hit statistics in Australia…at or near rivermouths are a pretty big chunk.
And to be even more blunt, have you ever had to unwrap a dead woman from a mass of seaweed around her legs & body while trying not to let her go and get lost again? It’s a memory I’d rather not have…so I put it in my book Massacre Sites; Working for the Dead hoping I could just leave it there.
Nope, it came back today. I sent Frank a copy, you might borrow it from him and read that little part?
It wasn’t meant in the spirit of mean-ness, just as a brutal warning to those who don’t pay any respect to the ocean and think it’s just their safe little playground without understanding the complexity, and rules, of the life in it. It’s like the pictures of the idiots crowding around the mammals at La Jolla Cove to take ‘selfies’ that pop up every once in a while online. Admit it, you probably are thinking ‘what are these people thinking?’ as much as I do!
sealintheSelkirks
Very sad, regardless of the circumstances, whether ill-conceived or not. how much better the story outcome might have been had she actually first coordinated with the fire-fighting entities/orgs to prescribe safe training practices. No one should ever go into ocean waters alone at night, whether you’re a swimmer, or biologist, or fisher or just a recreationalist. Its just that simple. Its an environment with many, many risks. Blessings to her family…