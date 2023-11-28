Woman Who Typically Swam at Dog Beach at Night Goes Missing

A 37-year-old woman training to become a firefighting by swimming at night has gone missing from Dog Beach, her mother says, as reported by 10News. Amy D’Angelo texted her mom, Becky Obayashi, Wednesday night that she was going swimming at Dog Beach.

She took an Uber to Dog Beach with her black lab Charlie the night before Thanksgiving. The next day, Becky says police only found only Charlie and her sweatpants waiting at the shore. “He was half in the water at the shore, looking at the ocean,” Obayashi said of D’Angelo’s dog, Charlie.

Amy is also married and the mother of three. Obayashi told ABC 10News:

“She’s been swimming at night at the beach with her dog Charlie for quite a while. We’re of course devastated, especially the uncertainty.”

10News reports:

Obayashi says she hasn’t been able to get information from Uber about the ride, but her trip to Dog Beach was typical. D’Angelo was a former personal trainer, who had been swimming and training to become a firefighter.

Obayashi filed a report with the police.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department says at this point there’s nothing it can publicly report. One of D’Angelo’s close friends says they were able to track her iPhone to Dog Beach. But the family and friends haven’t found the phone, which now goes straight to voicemail.