Surfrider Was Born 40 Years Ago — Here’s Its History

40 years ago a group of surfers from Malibu, California, were concerned about the health risks associated with environmental threats posed by escalating coastal development at their favorite surf spot. They took action. Not even they could have envisioned the history they were making when they succeeded in protecting their beloved surf spot.

Since its inception in 1984, the Surfrider Foundation has evolved into one of the largest non-profit grassroots organizations with a volunteer-activist network dedicated to its mission to protect and enjoy the world’s oceans, waves and beaches.

Today, the Surfrider Foundation is measurably stronger, with more force and movement than ever before. It has over 200 chapters and student clubs and countless supporters, volunteers and activists fighting over 100 active campaigns around the country. Armed with a model to defend the coast, the organization has a record of over 800 victories since 2006.

Filled with times of uncertainty, it hasn’t been easy. The Surfrider Foundation’s long-term success and growth is a tribute to its founders vision, that taking on an environmental battle may not be easy, but with constant pressure, endlessly applied, it can be won.

Here’s Surfrider Foundation’s History.