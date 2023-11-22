City: OB Pier to Be Closed Through Early 2024

The city of San Diego announced Wednesday, Nov. 22, that it will keep the Ocean Beach Pier closed through early next year as a result of recent damage and the potential for additional impairment during the upcoming storm season.

San Diego lifeguards closed the pier Nov. 20 as a precaution during high surf, said city spokesman Jose Ysea.

“While it was closed, the pier incurred surface damage and has remained closed since,” Ysea said. “Once the storm season has passed, the city will reassess and determine the next steps.”

The pier also was closed Oct. 20 amid concern about high surf.