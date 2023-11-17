In Truth With His ‘Vermin’ Speech, Trump Threatens a New Civil War If Elected

By now many perhaps have heard about candidate Trump’s infamous “vermin” speech from last weekend. It was one of those clarifying moments that every American citizen needs to know about, one of those moments that explicitly defines the situation the country faces and finds itself in.

The Republican Party’s front-runner for president spoke at a Veterans Day speech in New Hampshire and in front of the microphone intentionally declared that if he became president he would “root out” his opponents – the left – calling them “vermin”, that they’re destroying America and represent the most dangerous and grave threat facing the country. It was not a spontaneous expression or off-the-cuff; it was deliberate and was repeated on his social media. Trump said:

“We will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, that lie, and steal, and cheat on elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and to destroy the American Dream. The real threat is not from the radical right. It’s from the radical left. And it’s growing every day. The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within.”

Immediately, there were reactions of disgust from across most of the political spectrum — citing comparisons between Trump’s words and those of both Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, that they echoed the repulsive authoritarian rhetoric of the dictators who described their opponents and dehumanized Jews with the term “vermin.” There were condemnations from politicians and the editorial boards of major newspapers.

The dark irony of the moment was that Trump spoke at an event honoring America’s veterans — many of whom gave their lives fighting those very same dictators.

The following Monday morning, Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, rejected comparisons between Trump and those dictators, and defended the statement by denying Trump used authoritarian language — by using authoritarian language — only making things worse. In direct response to claims that he was echoing Hitler, Cheung said:

“[T]hose who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their entire existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House.”

It was clear. The Trump campaign was doubling down. For those critics who condemned Trump for pledging to “root out” the “vermin” and making comparisons to Hitler will themselves be “crushed” out of existence – which, of course, is what Hitler did to his opponents.

Never mind that by calling his opponents “vermin” and promising to “root out” this internal threat, Trump’s language parrots the explicit and repulsive antisemitic themes used by both Hitler and Mussolini, that the Nazis called Jews the “vermin of mankind.” Never mind that Trump is not being subtle and is not disguising his intent and violent threats.

Never mind that this is far from the first time that Trump has used terminology lifted directly from Hitler’s speeches and writings, from the playbooks of dictators. In October, Trump said that undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of the country,” a phrase that echoes Adolf Hitler’s statement in Mein Kampf in which he warns that contamination from other races was killing Germany through “blood poisoning.” Never mind that he publicly proclaims his admiration for the “very tough strong guy” Viktor Orbán of Hungary and other iron-handed leaders.

Yet, many of the disgusted politician statements and editorials in reaction to Trump’s pledge missed the substantial implication he was making or shied away from carrying the logic of the vermin speech to its deeper intent and conclusion. By promising violence to root out his opponents, Trump was threatening civil strife with a vengeance.

Trump’s words belie his master plan. His acolytes are already crafting the plans and recruiting the loyal personnel to carry them out. We know he’ll use the Justice Department to go after his political and economic enemies, that he’ll purge the government and install those loyalists, that he’ll consolidate power in the presidency, will pardon the January 6 insurrectionists, and will brutally crack down on immigrants with massive arrests and the erection of mass concentration camps. And he’s pledged to enact the Insurrection Act his first day in office and unleash the American military to corral that unruly opposition and use those camps for his opponents.

So, violence, arrests, camps, the use of the military, the use of state power. What this actually means is war — Trump is threatening a new civil war. A second civil war. That’s what will happen when Trump tries to arrest and throw into prison his former generals, lawyers, prosecutors, other civil servants — and all the Democratic Party leaders and pols, all the media talking heads that were critical.

Numerically, most Americans oppose Trump and would find a new Hitler grossly repugnant and unacceptable. Most Americans, especially the young, will not take any of it laying down — even while obviously as a whole, we’re split on this wannabe dictator.

But we’ve had too much freedom and liberty over these last couple of centuries. There’s too much a history of civil disobedience across our land to make it easy for Trump and his warriors to lock up us all up, the nation’s citizens.

We have too much of a libertarian and anarchistic free spirit to just go quietly into Donald’s dungeons. And in the end, if this scenario plays out as the crystalizing moment from last weekend’s “vermin” speech shows, the country’s reaction will create 10,000 Kent State Massacres and make the original one look like a Sunday picnic.