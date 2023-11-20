The ‘Mango Caper’ – Wider Curry Victimized by Next Door Work Crew

By Judi Curry

Let me start by saying that there are many different kinds of “victims.” Some are extremely serious; some are annoying; some are worthy of complaint to the right people. Some “victims” find relief in many different ways. This “victim” – me – hopes to find relief by writing about a situation that festers as each minute goes by. I realize that some of you will think I have blown this completely out of proportion; others of you will scoff at my feelings, but I, personally, will feel better and, at this time, that is all I can ask for.

I am known as a “jammer” amongst my friends and relatives. I have 18 fruit trees and make jam year round. Some I sell; some I give away, and an awful lot we eat. I pride myself in the varieties I make, and have yet to find someone tell me that the jam was not tasty. I love trying new fruits and wines; and even mark potential calendar days to begin a new batch.

One of my most memorable jams is my mango. First of all it is very difficult to grow mango’s near the beach in San Diego. For the most part, the tree needs heat in order to produce and living off of Sunset Cliffs is not conducive to growing large mango’s. EXCEPT – I have the perfect spot for the tree and I have managed to grow over 100 nice size mango’s every year for the past 5 years. The crop I had last year produced fruit that weighed over 4 pounds each; and I made over 100 jars of jam. I had great plans for my tree this year.

But before I tell you about this year, let me tell you something about my neighborhood, and, more specifically, the house next door, which was sold over 30 months ago, with the knowledge that the standing house would be torn down and a two story with a sun deck would be added. And if that wasn’t enough, a 460 square foot ADU would be built on top of the garage. The new owners do not live in San Diego, and for the first year they owned the house their grandchildren lived in it while attending Nazarene College on the Point. The house has been vacant since they graduated in May of 2022.

In order to build their new abode, it has meant tearing down the fence that separates their house from mine; removing their garage that has acted as a fence between us; and putting up a chain-link fence, covered with canvas to separate our two homes. Where the fence used to be I have several trees – a mango, a Fuji Apple, an apricot, and a Fuerte avocado. Additionally I have an artichoke bush and pineapple growing in this area. One has to unlock a gate in order to get into the back part of the house, so, for the most part, the fruit and vegetables are safe from fruit and vegetable thieves. Usually. Until the other day.

My mango tree has been growing its fruit for the past 5 months. We have already had 4-5 of them, and they are delicious. We have been watching one piece of fruit specifically, and at last weigh in – still on the tree – it weighed 6.3 pounds. There were approximately 120 mangoes on the tree. Until the other day. We have checked the tree every other day for the past month, because we are anxious to start jamming, particularly with the holidays quickly approaching. The fruit has become so close to being ripe enough to start picking. Close – but not quite ready.

Two days ago, the building company started preparing the house next door for demolition. The foreman of the job – Karl – came over to the house and introduced himself, told me what the plans were, said if I had any problems and/or questions to give him a call, and he gave me his phone number. I went to the back of my house and met some of the workers on the house. All were nice men, some didn’t speak English, and although I speak limited Spanish I was relieved to have Karl show up and talk to me and answer any questions I might have.

Yesterday was a different story entirely. I heard the trucks pull up, looked outside and saw a group of workers begin the demolition process. I didn’t see any reason to go back there this time, and went about my business both in the house and at a meeting away from the premises. And then Steve came home. And he went out to check on the mangoes and work done next door. He took a bucket with him so that he would be able to bring into the house those mango’s that were ripe and ready to eat, or ready to make jam.

When he came into the house I knew immediately something was wrong. And was I right. It seems that members of the demolition crew took almost half of the mango’s on the tree. And…. he? or they? took the one that we had been watching for such a long period of time. They left the small fruit, but almost all of the large, almost ripe fruit, was gone. In checking the fruit I do not have enough to even make two batches of jam. To say I am livid is mild!

First of all there was absolutely no reason why the crew should have been in my backyard at all. They were trespassing. The mangoes were not near the fence and even if they were they were on my property, not the property next door. The fact that they took so many is stealing, and they are guilty of that.

The following morning I called Karl and told him that I was so angry at the crew. He told me he would call the foreman of the crew and check with him. Fortunately there was honesty in their conversation, because he told Karl that he did see one of the workers with mangoes. He wasn’t sure where they came from (?) but it was obvious they were from my tree.

Karl was so apologetic. He kept saying that he wanted to make it right and he would buy me mangoes so I could make my jam. I told him I didn’t want “bought mangoes” – it wasn’t the same thing. He said he would buy me a “pot” so I could plant other things. I told him I wasn’t interested in that either. I was thankful that he even wanted to try to make things right, but there was no way to make up for the stolen fruit or for trespassing on my property. These people are going to be working on the house for 18 months and I will be having different kinds of fruit growing the entire time they are here.

The fact that they just came over to my property makes me very uneasy. I have two dogs – dogs that would love to run around the neighborhood chasing the squirrels, cats and raccoons that meander in and out every night. If these workers leave a gap in the canvas fence the dogs will have an easy way to get out of the yard and not only cause chaos but run the risk of being hurt in the process.

The fact that the workers felt they could just come over to my yard without any penalty really upsets me. How do I know they didn’t take any other thing I might have in the yard – tools, surf board, golf clubs, etc. The feeling of security is gone, and will be until the house is torn down, rebuilt, refurnished, etc. I’m saddened that until the other house is finished, I won’t even feel safe in my own abode. My world has become saddened.