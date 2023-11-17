Local Media Coverage of the ‘Point Loma Revolt’

Here is local coverage by TV stations on Thursday night’s “Point Loma Revolt,” at the monthly meeting of the Peninsula Community Planning Board.

7SanDiego

As San Diego struggles with shelter bed availability for the homeless, people in the Point Loma community are speaking out against the city’s plan for a new shelter near Liberty Station that could accommodate hundreds. Dozens of residents showed up to the Peninsula Community Planning Board’s (PCPB) meeting Thursday night at the Point Loma Library to express their opposition to a proposal that would turn Barracks H, a 5-acre lot on the southeast side of Liberty Station next to the airport, into a mixed-used homeless shelter.

Their biggest concerns revolved around safety, especially that of children who attend schools in the area.

Fox5

A Point Loma town council meeting was standing room only on Thursday, as hundreds of residents came out to voice concern about the City of San Diego’s proposed 700-person homeless shelter near Liberty Station. H Barracks, an abandoned military facility located just north of the San Diego International Airport, was identified as the next location for its “safe camping program” that city officials wanted to open to expand emergency shelter options for unhoused residents.

According to the city, the existing buildings would first be demolished, then tents and other facilities like bathrooms would be brought in. However, speakers complained of the lack of communication from the city, and complained the location of the possible homeless encampment is too close to Liberty Station and several schools in the area.

AOL

Point Loma residents are pushing back against the city’s plans for a homeless shelter in their community. The site of the ‘H Barracks,’ adjacent to the San Diego International Airport, will be otherwise unused over the next several years. The city of San Diego is pointing to that property as an ideal location to temporarily provide shelter and services for about 700 people experiencing homelessness. It was standing room only, as more than 100 residents showed up to rail against the city’s plans for a homeless shelter near their community.

10News

Hundreds packed the Peninsula Community Planning Board meeting Thursday night to voice dissent over a proposal to place a homeless shelter between Liberty Station and the airport. Few people in attendance supported the H-Barrack shelter proposal, so the letter of opposition moved forward.

An amended letter passed unanimously. The letter outlines concerns like public safety, lack of services, a possible negative impact on tourism and compliance.