Robb Field Park Improvements — Community Meeting Tues., Oct.3

There is a community meeting of the Robb Field Community Recreation Group on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, at 6:00pm. The City is inviting community members to attend and where the city will continue deliberating on long-term plans for improvements at Robb Field.

This meeting will take place at the Ocean Beach Recreation Center, located at 4726 Santa Monica Ave. San Diego, CA 92107.

The “General Development Plan” involves a lot of moving parts, and is a multi-year project.