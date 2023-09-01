September 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise

September 1st Friday 4 pm – 5:30 pm Stop the Sewage Protest Rally Event by Stop the Sewage, a Coronado-based community group. Central Beach in Coronado G Ave at Ocean Blvd by Main Lifeguard Tower Join your community in demanding that Governor Newsom declare a state of emergency for the public health and environmental justice crisis at the U.S./Mexico border.

Our demands: TO STOP THE DUMPING OF TOXIC SEWAGE ON OUR BEACHES AND COAST AND REPAIR THE DAMAGE. We demand ACTION from our elected officials – the California Department of Public Health and Governor Newsom; the Federal government, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Environmental Protection Agency Director Regan; to declare a state of emergency and Congress to ACT NOW to fund emergency repairs.

The economic devastation of the San Diego tourism industries, environmental degradation, and the extreme likelihood of life-threatening infections for our families and children, Navy SEALS and military on their own training grounds, First Responders, Border Patrol agents, lifeguards, and even pets at dogbeach is unacceptable. We cannot wait for more broken promises of decades-long solutions that are “only on the drawing board”. We demand public health protection with emergency mitigation measures from our State and Federal government now to stop the sewage poisoning our beaches. SPEAKERS: local Students, Community Activists, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre More info: https://stopthesewage.org/

Sept 1st Friday 5 pm – 9 pm First Friday Night Market Event by Vegan in San Diego Join us for our FREE, monthly vegan market at Grossmont Center at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, (on the west side next to Chuze Fitness) every first Friday of the month This is Vegan in San Diego’s monthly party celebrating the vegan lifestyle with all-vegan eats, sweets, drinks, and goods! Enjoy a semi-rotating vendor line-up bringing some of southern California’s best vegan-friendly businesses together for your enjoyment. More info: First Friday Night Market | Facebook

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings September 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th . Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

September 2nd Saturday 11 am – 2pm Protest Del Mar Horse Racing Event by Ellen Ericksen and San Diego Vegan Activists Every Saturday until the horse racing at #delmardeathtrack is done! Interested in attending? Just show up and there will be signs, banners, and outreach materials. Any questions reach out to @passionatevegan More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=286295257320271&set=a.192654690017662

September 4th Monday 11 am – 1 pm Holiday Protest Seaworld Event by Ellen Ericksen Seaworld San Diego Meet at Sea World Drive and Sea World Way Holiday protest/ongoing for all the animals held as captive prisoners. Please leave your companion animals at home. Homemade signs are welcome however, all materials are provided. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/198307833253383/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A1348774895722434%7D%7D]%22%7D

September 7th, 14th and 21st Thursdays, 4 pm – 6 pm demonstrations against the September Air Show Event by Vets for Peace Carroll Canyon overpass to Interstate 15 (People have found parking in the small strip mall shopping area on the east side of the overpass). Veterans and others to demonstrate against the climate damaging Miramar Air Show

The San Diego Veterans For Peace, in collaboration with many other local pro-climate groups, are asking the US Marines to stop the Blue Angels from flying over our city. Their proposed September Air Show is an egregious waste of fossil fuel and is contributing to the climate crisis. The Department of Defense and the US military has long ago identified the climate crisis as our biggest national threat, so we demand that the Marines get on board with that fact and cancel the show. The PRESS and the PUBLIC are welcome to join us in this nonviolent demonstration. More info: https://www.facebook.com/prcsd/ and www.SDVFP.org David Patterson – Demonstration coordinator – 760-207-9139 Gary Butterfield – President SDVFP.org – 858-245-7700

September 7th Thursday 5:30 pm Webinar Seeding Connections by California Native Plant Society Celebrate California Biodiversity Day with Naturehood: Seeding Connections. Learn how people in California are taking action for native plants and biodiversity on a local level. Get inspired and maybe get involved with restoration, volunteering, gardening for biodiversity, and more. Plus, you’ll get a chance to meet some CNPS Chapter volunteers! More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=616966163918094&set=a.313666924248021

September 9th Saturday 5 pm -8 pm Fall Preview by San Diego Audubon Society Agua Hedionda Lagoon Discovery Center 1580 Cannon Rd Carlsbad 92008 Come learn about all of the cool ways you can be involved in SDAS. We’ll unveil our public programs for the fall, including field trips, workshops, and courses. Meet the people who run our conservation, education, and sanctuary programs, and find out about volunteer needs in every aspect of the organization. We’ll have some fun surprises as well: light refreshments, live music, meet the birds of Agua Hedionda, socializing, and a dance performance by Accipiter Dance. More info: https://secure.sandiegoaudubon.org/np/clients/sandiegoaudubon/event.jsp?forwardedFromSecureDomain=1&event=725&fbclid=IwAR1x25xMRZcrc3MA20y6ZKInK8uWz7BkzHmNI2w0Rpt9zh-sxnSH–mfF_A

September 9th Saturday 11 am – 3:30 pm The Black in Front Summit A one day summit building power through persistence & partnership for Black workers UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St, San Diego 92101 In partnership with the County Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement this is the first summit out of the San Diego Black Worker Center since its creation in January 2022. The purpose of the summit is to provide a platform and space for Black workers to come together, discuss, and address issues that are specifically relevant to their experiences in the workforce. The title Black in Front was intentionally chosen to prioritize Black workers in honor of Labor Day while amplifying their voices about the unique challenges Black workers face. More info: https://www.sdblackworkercenter.org/blackinfront?fbclid=IwAR1oqy0G7Se_FsMjchbfG8xJoG7_jE9Fz8_pUEypyxn_UibNZ0VE3_aNGTA

September 9th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting.

September 9th Saturday 7 pm Doors of Change Concert of Hope with Ben Harper Epstein Amphitheater, UCSD, La Jolla, CA Support homeless youth when they need you most. Join us for an unforgettable night of music, hope, and charity. Mission: Solving Youth Homelessness through Empowerment and Self Sufficiency More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/102634126250180/?ref=newsfeed

September 10th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm Really Really Free Market Teralto Park 40th and Orange City Heights The San Diego Really Really Free Market is a chance to give and get cool stuff for absolutely free. Simply bring the things around the house you aren’t using anymore, put them in the “free pile,” and look around to see if there is anything you’d like to take yourself. It’s surprising how much great stuff shows up! More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/

September 12th Tuesday 9:30 am Urging the city of San Diego to endorse the Plant Based treaty Event by Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego, Rach EL San Diego City Council 202 C Street

Please join us at the San Diego city council meeting for public comments about the Plant Based Treaty. Please be ready to give a short comment about the relation between animal agriculture and environmental destruction. We are asking the city of San Diego to endorse this treaty, so far none of the city council members have been willing to take initiative on this. That’s why we need to show them we care about the animals and the planet by showing up at the city council meetings. However, the mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, already signed a resolution along with 1,400 other mayors across the nation, supporting a model of plant-based initiatives, with the aim of enhancing both human health and environmental sustainability across the nation.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/667276604937224/?ref=newsfeed

September 12th Tuesday 11 am – 1 pm Affordable Access to Equitable Solar for San Diego (and Beyond) webinar Event by San Diego Green Building Council The Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) and Disadvantaged Communities Single-Family Affordable Solar Housing (DAC-SASH) programs incentivize solar panel installation multi-family and single-family residences and provide green workforce development opportunities across California. The newer San Diego Solar Equity Program (SDSEP) is focused on providing access to solar for San Diego residential customers in Communities of Concern, as defined by the City of San Diego’s Climate Equity Index. Collectively, these programs have millions of dollars to provide financial incentives for residents that need it the most. Furthermore, the San Diego region has the potential to unlock the benefits of these programs while making strides in achieving decarbonization, equitable development, and clean energy goals. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/somah_20230912https://www.sd-gbc.org/somah_20230912

September 13th Wednesday 6pm – 8 pm School Busses EV to Grid Event by San Diego Electric Vehicle Association San Diego Automotive Museum & Zoom 2080 Pan American Plaza San Diego 92101 September is traditional back-to-school month. What better time to learn about how the El Cajon Valley School district is using buses with Bi Directional charging to put energy back into the grid during the summer peak. Nuvve and SDG&E will tell us how that is working out. More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/events/

September 13th Wednesday 1 pm – 5 pm California’s Fifth Climate Change Assessment – Regional Workshops Event by Climate Science Alliance San Diego Foundation 2508 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92106 Each workshop is an opportunity to identify key factors that affect how climate change will harm a community. This will guide the development of the State’s Vulnerable Communities Platform. These workshops are also a chance to share your community’s adaptation and resilience priorities to inform the 2024 Update to California’s Climate Adaptation Strategy. Local and regional partners representing science/academia, community-based organizations (CBOs), tribes and tribal organizations, local governments, and others are encouraged to attend. More info: https://www.climatesciencealliance.org/post/join-us-on-sep-13th-for-the-fifth-assessment-s-san-diego-workshop?fbclid=IwAR3Zrp7qkyuIEkEbLhwkrWZCFd7ap7NaJL8mN4VIwc3wOabcYbd0Xl4iMg0

September 14th Thursday 5 pm Rooftop Social Justice Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us to hear from our special guest speaker Roger Lin, a senior attorney from the Center for Biological Diversity. This talk will examine the importance of energy justice, which includes equity and environmental justice, as we transition to cleaner energy sources in order to mitigate the climate crisis. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/849334029549863?ref=newsfeed

September 14th Thursday 10 am – 12:20 pm Webinar: Beyond Pesticides Forging a Future with Nature. Event by Beyond Pesticides Recommended by CleanEarth4Kids. The existential challenge to end petrochemical pesticide and fertilizer use. A future supported by the natural environment depends on our effective involvement in decisions in our homes, communities, states, and at the federal level to ensure that we are taking the steps necessary to protect against existential threats to health, biodiversity, and climate. The Forum is an important opportunity to hear from those working as scientists, advocates, land managers (from gardens, parks, play fields to farms), and public decision makers about steps being taken and action needed to prevent catastrophic collapse of the natural systems that sustain life. More info: https://secure.everyaction.com/fc9O3bN9akiJC6K4gQ8FFg2 and https://cleanearth4kids.org/home

September 14th Thursday 2 pm – 4 pm Whose Streets? OUR STREETS: A Very NLG Know Your Rights Training for Activists and Protestors Event Recommended by Peace Resource Center.

Event Description: Join the National Lawyers Guild for a Know Your Rights training that is designed to teach activists, community members, legal workers and professionals, lawyers and law students how to navigate police interactions during protests. The KYR will cover considerations for supporting marginalized groups and communities in the streets, and includes tips and tools people can utilize as tactics when tensions become heightened. This training is intended for people with all levels of knowledge around first amendment rights and demonstrations. More info: https://www.nlg.org/civicrm/event/register/?reset=1&id=61

September 15th Friday 9 am – 6 pm NEXUS: The San Diego Climate Summit Event by Climate Action Campaign University of California, San Diego (UCSD) . CAC’s annual climate conference will connect like-minded neighbors passionate about driving innovative climate solutions from energy to housing to justice, paving the way towards an equitable and sustainable future. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to sit at the table with state and federal decision-makers who hold the keys to climate funding. Learn how we can secure historic funding and center equitable climate initiatives in our communities. $35 to $225 Contact taylor@climateactioncampaign.org for discounted tickets for nonprofits, students, and more! More info: https://www.climateactioncampaign.org/nexus?fbclid=IwAR38YDs8IOKdr8WHzzHmS0URq9SSQkKxWdyQwPyNnF6AIQ9McRiOIROk31o

September 15th Friday 12 pm Global Youth Climate Strikes Event by SanDiego350 Students around the county and the world are holding a Global Youth Climate Strike on September 15th. Join in the action! Visit our event website at https://climatestrikesd.org to see if your school is hosting an action! If your school is not planning a strike yet, we highly encourage you to plan your own! Fill out our Strike Organizer Interest Form for support, guidance, and further resources!

“Adults keep saying we owe it to the young people to give them hope, but I don’t want your hope. I don’t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. I want you to act. I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is.” – Greta Thunberg More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1525/?instance_id=598

September 15th Friday 4 pm to September 16th Saturday 3:30 pm Building Community Beyond Barriers Event by Citizens Climate Lobby. A people-centered virtual conference focused on building leaders, encouraging dialogue, promoting understanding, and building bridges of collaboration to address needed climate solutions. Our world is changing in dramatic and consequential ways and the climate emergency requires everyone’s participation to ensure the creation of a collective future that benefits all. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/568576005279048/?ref=newsfeed

September 16th Saturday 3 pm No 30 Foot Walls. Event by Friendship Park Casa Del Tune, Tijuana & on zoom The San Diego/Tijuana ReEvolutionary Poets Brigade La Migra bulldozed the Friendship Garden, Let’s Bulldoze La Mirgra’s Militarization of the Border With Poetry More info: https://www.facebook.com/FofPark

September 16th Saturday 10 am – 2 pm SoloBee Moving Sale SoloBee is selling their last few shelters, all handmade with salvaged wood for our native bees. Native bees are gentle, and live alone, so perfect for any yard, plus are safe around children. Location 7936 Lester Ave, Lemon Grove, CA Suite D See www.solobee.com for items for sale.

September 17th Sunday 9:30 am – 1:30 pm Kind Heart Coalition Sanctuary Volunteer Day Event by Kind Heart Coalition and Rach EL 3780 Carol Ln, Ramona 92065 We will be hosting a Tour and Volunteer Day at Saving Animals & Healing Hearts Sanctuary in Ramona! Details are in the link. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1115089512785483/?ref=newsfeed

September 17th Sunday 5 pm – 6 pm Book Club: All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis Event by SanDiego350 Show up or sign up https://www.meetup.com/environmental…/events/294911526/https://www.meetup.com/environmental…/events/294911526/ Pure Project North Park 2867 El Cajon Blvd. Named one of the best books of the year by Smithsonian Magazine

All We Can Save illuminates the expertise and insights of dozens of diverse women leading on climate in the United States—scientists, journalists, farmers, lawyers, teachers, activists, innovators, wonks, and designers, across generations, geographies, and race—and aims to advance a more representative, nuanced, and solution-oriented public conversation on the climate crisis. These women offer a spectrum of ideas and insights for how we can rapidly, radically reshape society.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/880638966790092/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

September 17th Sunday 1 pm – 3 pm On the third Sunday of every month, our Street Dog Coalition San Diego team offers free veterinary care for pets of the homeless and near-homeless. Basic medical care includes exams, vaccinations, parasite control, spay/neuter vouchers etc. Dogs and cats welcome San Diego Clinic Father Joe’s Villages 1501 Imperial Avenue San Diego 92101 More info and guidelines: https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/2020/5/27/xo53a5wmw2iepxw4ynp3jk1arex4zj

September 18th Monday 6 pm Heat and Human Health : How Can San Diego County Prepare? Event by League of Women Voters. The summer of 2023 has brought higher heat across the southwest US and the world. The San Diego League’s Sustainability and Environmental Action Committee (SEAC) has been active in both education about action steps and advocacy about policy to address this issue. join the League at a Zoom webinar at which key professionals will present information and ideas on this topic.

Wilma Wooten, MD, MPH Public Health Officer of San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

Kristin Guirguis, PhD, scientist at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, who will discuss research on weather change and forecasting.

Kristin VanderMolen, PhD of the Desert Research Institute, who will discuss public communication strategies and a curriculum to educate the community.

Alicia Espinosa, MPH, Chief of the Office of Border Health for the County of San Diego, Health and Human Services

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heat-and-human-health-how-can-san-diego-county-prepare-registration-692090921577?aff=carousel

September 20th Wednesday 7 pm Nat Talk: From Flames to Flow Event by San Diego Natural History Museum 788 El Prado Hear from Indigenous filmmakers about the pivotal role of Native communities leading climate resilience and water conservation. $12 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/108600715647948

September 21st Thursday 5:30 pm – 8 pm Boots & Blooms Anniversary Celebration Event by San Diego River Park Foundation River Center at Grant Park – Construction Site 2450 Camino del Rio N San Diego 92108 Celebrate 22 years with us and enjoy delicious food, live music, beer and wine, an awards program and a fantastic silent auction! $10 suggested donation; More info: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejw9z5mlb961ec78&llr=7elgr4aab&fbclid=IwAR0G2Fohem843brc8VYkyjN6P6rdvKcONNLut0G0zHb9Lz71Z3IOy8nCi-E

September 23rd. Seventh Annual San Diego Environmental Leadership Summit Event by Environmental Center of San Diego SDSU Fowler College of Business Administration 5500 Campanile Dr, San Diego 92182 Dive into the future of environmental stewardship. This immersive conference unites 125 regional environmental leaders, featuring a captivating keynote by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath. The event boasts dynamic panels exploring public trust principles, the delicate balance between conservation and recreation, and exciting career avenues in conservation. With backing from esteemed sponsors like the Sierra Club, San Diego Foundation, and Toulis Trust, the summit’s $35 fee includes lunch with vegan/vegetarian choices for ticket holders that purchase 2 weeks in advance. More info: https://sandiegoeco.org/environmental-leadership-summit/

September 23rd. Saturday 9 am – 1 pm The Women of Color Roar Leadership Academy is launching a half day leadership academy and life-skills workshop. Access Youth Academy 704 Euclid San Diego It is FREE but applications must be submitted by September 8, 2023. Enrollments are limited. Lunch provided. If you have a teen girl (15-18) please sign her up. Meet their elected officials – Career Preparation -How to Manage Money – Learn about paid internships – How to get money for college. Career Fair 1 pm – 3 pm More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=671172745042285&set=a.613859037440323 and info@womenofcolorroar.com

September 23rd Saturday 5 pm – 8 pm EDI’s 2023 Annual Fundraiser Event by Earth Discovery Institute Crestridge Ecological Reserve; 1181 Horsemill Rd., El Cajon 92021 Join us for our second annual fundraiser We will enjoy food, drinks, a silent auction, lesson tables from our environmental education department, an illustration station, and presentations about the newest developments here at EDI! Tickets are $125, and all proceeds benefit our environmental education and conservation programs. More info: https://earthdiscovery.org/Events/details/177/2023-EDI-Fundraiser-Sept-23rd

September 23rd. Saturday 9:30 am – 1:30 pm Kale Festival Recommended by Activist San Diego The Peace Campus of the Friends Center and Church of the Brethen 3850 Westgate Place San Diego 92105 Join us for a beautiful day celebrating kale and cultivating healthy community! More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=688158500008206&set=a.63234871558918

September 23rd. Saturday 10:30 am – 12 pm Miramar Greenery to You: Compost, Mulch & Wood Chips Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Mission Valley Branch Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego 92108 Join Solana Center and the City of San Diego for this 90-minute workshop to dive into the wonderful world of composting. Learn about the City of San Diego-operated Miramar Greenery composting facility, the compost process, and environmental benefits. You’ll also learn how compost can help you save money, time, and resources, and how you can easily get compost, mulch, and wood chips for your garden, landscape, or farm. If you’re a City of San Diego resident, you can pick up 2 cubic yards of compost and 4? mulch from the Greenery for free with proof of residency! Please pre-register at https://bit.ly/475DQTN to attend. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1767785303671965

September 30th Saturday afternoon 1st Anniversary of Kip of Voltaire’s Celebration of life. Jim Bell’s compound. Deck in the back 4862 Voltaire St. Help us honor this wonderful man. Some of you knew him as co-founder of The Green Store and environmental and peace activist from the 90’s. Others knew him as Kip of Voltaire, sign-maker, and comforting spirit on Voltaire Street. We will also thank all the generous people who contributed to his memorial fund and to the artists who contributed to keeping his spirit alive with their art. Come help us celebrate with refreshments, music, and more sweet stories of Kip of Voltaire. Link to coverage of his memorial October 2022 https://sdnews.com/ocean-beach-celebrates-life-and-memories-of-kip-krueger/ For more information please email Colleen at colleenpw1950@gmail.com

September various dates and events for SDBCE: The San Diego Building Electrification Coalition (SDBEC) is an alliance of community, labor, business, faith, justice, and environmental organizations coming together to advance electrification in residential and commercial buildings. Building electrification is essential to meeting California’s ambitious climate goals, improving air quality in our homes, and protecting public health. Check their website for info: https://sdbec.org/events/

September various dates and events for San Diego FixIt Clinic Bring your broken, non-functioning item: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. This is a family-friendly event: children are heartily invited! More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdfixitclinic

September calendar for volunteer events for Border Angels. Border Angels promotes a culture of love through advocacy, education, by creating a social consciousness, and engaging in direct action to defend the rights of migrants and refugees. Day Laborer Outreach, Water Drop and Caravan Of Love. Space is limited and on a first come first served basis. Signing-up for an event does not ensure your participation, volunteer application completion and email confirmation needed. For any questions regarding volunteer events please contact osvaldo@borderangels.org. We can’t wait to see you! More info: https://www.facebook.com/BorderAngels

