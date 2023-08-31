Restaurant Review: Social Thai in Ocean Beach

Restaurant Review

Social Thai

1830 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Ste A

Ocean Beach 92107

619-228-9928

www.socialthaikitchen.com

By Judi Curry

One of the greatest things about being a restaurant reviewer are the calls I receive telling me about great (or not so great) experiences had at our local restaurants.

Last week I received a call from Margaret telling me of the wonderful soup she had at the “Social Thai” on Sunset Cliffs Blvd. I used to eat at the Thai restaurant that was there before, so was very curious about the new one and told Margaret I would let her know when I was going to review it.

As thing happened, I had a free Monday because one of my foreign language students was not going to be home for dinner – that changed quickly – and I notified Margaret that I was going and wanted her to go with me. Unfortunately, she was not in town so Steve, Chiako (my student that was not going to be home for dinner but was!) and I made sure it was open on Monday and went to try it out. And we were all so happy that we did!!!!

The interior has changed since “Thai Time Bistro” was there. The chairs were so comfortable I would have liked to take them home with me!

We were greeted by Nanny, the new owner, and Brandon, the busboy, and told we could choose any seat we wanted. There were several tables already occupied. Almost immediately Brandon was at our table with a water pitcher and filled up our glasses and handed us menu’s – food menus and drink and dessert menus. (By the way, Brandon is a student at Mission Bay High School.) There was music being played – a bit too loud for me, but it was American music, not Asian, and both Steve and Chiako enjoyed it.

The menu is very extensive. Both the front and back were filled with most of the offerings. There was a separate menu for drinks and desserts. For example, there are “Small Plates/Appetizers”, Soups, Salads, Noodle Soup, Noodle and Fried Rice items, Chef’s Selections, Wok Classics, Curry Series, etc. ( I would also like to point out that I checked the menu on-line before we came and there is a noticeable difference in prices listed. I think that the on-line prices are delivered prices and in the restaurant the prices are less.)

There were so many choices it was difficult making our decisions, but with help from Nanny the decisions were made. Steve ordered the Hawaiian Fried Rice – also called Pineapple Fried Rice – which was stir fry jasmine rice with chicken and shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, raisin topped with cashew nut, green onion and cilantro. It was $18.95. (Look at the picture and see how much there was!) We all tasted it and it was delicious.

Chiako, my student from Japan, had never had Thai food before so it was quite an experience for her. She ordered the Red Curry, which was eggplant, bamboo shoots, made with coconut milk, bell peppers and basil. Almost all of the curries were listed at $13.95. The curry was very, very good also, and Chiako finished it all!

I think I had the hardest time making a decision because there were so many items that appealed to me. But I finally decided on the Avocado Curry, primarily because I had never had an avocado in curry before. The original menu item described it as chicken and shrimp, avocado, peas and carrot, with spinach, basil with green curry sauce.

However, as I was giving my order to Nanny I noticed that I could exchange the chicken for Squid for $3 more, and that is what I did. With the change I was charged $19.95 which, by the way, was the most expensive curry offered. And it was so good that after everyone tasted it I managed to finish it and didn’t bring any home!

There were over ten beverages listed on the menu, but we all elected just to have water. There were many teas, but I was afraid there might be caffeine in them and it would interfere with my sleep. But I might go back for lunch and have the Raspberry, Peach or Passion Fruit iced tea for $4.50!

We all looked at the dessert menu, but were so full from the dinner that we decided to pass them by. But the Sweet Rice with Mango and the Fried Banana with Honey were sure tempting!

Over all our experience was as good as it could be. Brandon and Nanny made sure that our glasses of water were always filled; new people kept coming in but the tables were set up in such a way there was no interference from the others; the food was hot and inviting; and the feeling was one of contentment.

The only thing that I would change would be the volume of the music. The music is nice, but as more and more people came in the volume of speaking had to get louder, and for those of us with a hearing deficiency it is disconcerting. But that would never stop me from eating there again. Everything was truly delicious.