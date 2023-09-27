‘Piers of Ocean Beach’ by OB Historical Society

Ocean Beach Historical Society hosted their Piers of Ocean Beach program outside at the entrance to the pier at the foot of Niagara Avenue, Thursday evening September 21.

An audience of between 50 and 60 listened to a low-tech presentation in three parts.

Eric DuVall of OBHS discussed the predecessors to the OB Pier:

the Mission Bay Bridge, known colloquially as the Fishing Bridge (1915-1951), and the first Ocean Bridge Fishing Pier, remembered as the Steel Pier (1941-1951).

Structural Engineer Ralph Teyssier discussed the 1966 construction of the OB Pier by his father’s construction company, Teyssier and Teyssier.

As the sun set, architectural engineer Matthew Martinez, lead designer for Moffat and Nichol, the city’s contractor for the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project, discussed the progress of project and encouraged anyone interested to complete the survey published following the third Pier Renewal Workshop.

Plenty of community input has been solicited and is reflected in the three proposed design options which were unveiled September 9. Your input is still important. If interested please take the survey here.

Top Photo: Structural Engineer Ralph Teyssier discusses the construction of the OB Pier. Lee Miller photo