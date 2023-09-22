Church of the Nazarene Votes to Remove Head Pastor’s Credentials for ‘False Teachings’ on Human Sexuality

By Elaine Alfaro / LomaBeat.com / Sept. 20, 2023

Senior pastor Dee Kelley at First Church of the Nazarene, located on Point Loma Nazarene University’s campus, stood trial within the Church of the Nazarene on Aug. 11, accused of spreading false teaching regarding human sexuality. The Regional Board of Discipline in the Church of the Nazarene determined him guilty and ultimately voted to remove his credentials.

The upset began after Kelley contributed an essay entitled “A Hope For Change” to Nazarene Theologian Thomas Jay Oord’s book, “Why the Church of the Nazarene Should Be Fully LGBTQIA+ Affirming.”

Kelley wrote that the purpose of his essay was to encourage conversation within the church: “I hope our church might continue to be a place where discourse is welcome. I hope we chart a course where disagreements are viewed as opportunities for learning and growth. We certainly disagree on how to embody the gospel message when it comes to the LGBTQIA+ community. May this become a time for learning and growth.”

