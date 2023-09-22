Suspect Arrested in McDonald’s Fatal Stabbing in Midway District – Getaway Driver Still on Loose

A 31-year-old man was arrested this week in the killing of a man who was chased and stabbed repeatedly in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Midway District last month, San Diego police said. Armando Parras was arrested at a motel in West Covina on Sunday. He was later booked into San Diego County jail on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of Joshua Goodman, 44, police said. Investigators did not reveal a motive.

Goodman, who apparently was homeless, was attacked around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 after he rode his bicycle to the McDonald’s on Midway Drive near Duke Street, San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell said. The assailant arrived in a minivan, got out and chased Goodman in circles in the parking lot, stabbing him multiple times, Campbell said. A woman drove the minivan in the lot with the sliding door open before the assailant jumped in, and the pair took off. The attack lasted about 30 seconds, Campbell said.

On Sunday, West Covina police detained Parras in an unrelated matter at the motel and discovered he had an arrest warrant for murder, then contacted San Diego police, Campbell said. The lieutenant did not say how investigators identified Parras as the suspect. He said Parras and Goodman were acquainted. Investigators believe — but had not yet confirmed — that Parras, like Goodman, was homeless, Campbell said. As of Thursday, investigators had not yet identified the getaway driver, Campbell said, adding that locating her was the priority in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call detectives at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

News source: SD U-T