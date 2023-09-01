1928 Home in Point Loma Designated as Historic Resource

At their July 2023 meeting, the City of San Diego Historical Resources Board designated two homes as historic, including one in Point Loma.

The home is at 2304 Plum Street.

Here’s the description from SOHO writer Ann Jarmusch in their September/October 2023 online newsletter:

2304 Plum Street, Peninsula Community, is a one-story Spanish Colonial Revival style home built in 1928.

Called the Ernest and Ida Cushman Speculation House, it meets HRB Criterion C, for embodying character-defining features of the style and architectural integrity.

The house features, among other historic elements, an asymmetrical facade; a deep recessed, arched front entry with a wooden plank style door; deep inset wood casement windows; a combination of roof forms, including flat, hipped, shed, and faux gable; mission half-barrel tile roof; decorative rafter tails; and a hand-troweled stucco cladding with sand finish.

The designation includes the original garage. The designation excludes the 2019 pergola structure in the rear yard.