As South San Diego County Cities Enact Camping Bans, the Unhoused Will Be Pushed to the Border. Now There’s an Idea – A Short Satire

When the city of San Diego enforced its ban on homeless encampments, neighboring cities like Chula Vista experienced an influx of unhoused people.

Sebastian Martinez, the executive director of a Chula Vista-based nonprofit that provides homeless services for the South Bay, told 7SanDiego:

“We’ve already seen, even in the weeks leading up to the actual announcement of San Diego’s camping ban, a huge influx of folks, folks that aren’t from Chula Vista, National City or IB.”

Martinez used his group’s pantry as a measuring stick. Usually the food they distribute lasts a week. But now, he said, “We’ve been going through that food every two days.” 7SanDiego

And now Chula Vista, the county’s second-largest city, is considering its own homeless camping ban. The CV City Council recently agreed unanimously to use homeless encampment policies adopted by other cities in the region as a guide as it drafts its own ordinance.

Adding to or strengthening its existing municipal code, which prohibits sleeping or camping on city-owned or leased properties such as parking lots or parks, is the next step, said Mayor McCann. The City Council is expected to receive a report from city staff at a future meeting, which could be as early as September.

The city of El Cajon is also thinking about a ban. Poway has begun enforcing theirs. San Diego Union-Tribune

The above is all true.

So, what if Chula Vista enacts a camping ban for unhoused people? Where will their homeless citizens go?

They can’t go to Nestor, Palm City, Otay or San Ysidro because they’re all neighborhoods of the City of San Diego. What about Imperial Beach?

In 2019 Imperial Beach expanded its regulations against camping and sleeping in parks and other public spaces to include streets and sidewalks under an ordinance. It’s not much of a jump then, for IB to craft a new ordinance similar to San Diego’s. Let’s say they do it.

What then for the hundreds who have been pushed south from San Diego, and then pushed south from Chula Vista and now from Imperial Beach?

Where is there to go? Here’s an idea: What about the border?

There’s already a “no-man’s land” between the border fences. The area between the two border walls is technically on U.S. soil but is considered a sort of neutral zone. Wouldn’t that be a perfect place for San Diego’s homeless? Let them rest their weary bones and not have to be rousted by early morning raids by police.

It’s a very diverse place, with migrants from all over the world. Migrants there would welcome immigrants from the north. Hundreds of families were there back in May, sharing warmth, Mylar blankets, protein bars and bottled water. They also had very fashionable tents made from tarps and black plastic garbage bags.

Or better yet – what about Tijuana? Tijuana already has encampments and tents are legal. (Usually.)

San Diego’s unhoused could camp out in the plazas of our neighbor to the south. They’d have access to food trucks, easy walking distance to downtown and other amenities they’re denied up north – like tents.

Perhaps, even, some enterprising young bureaucrats on both sides of the border could collaborate and work out an exchange program — exchange our unhoused folks for the migrants waiting in Tijuana. Wouldn’t that be a sweet deal?

It’s only the lack of imagination that keeps such ideas from becoming reality.