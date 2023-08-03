Retaining Wall Proposed for Ocean Front Street Residence in South OB

A cliff side retaining wall with concrete piers is being proposed for 1409 Ocean Front Street in South OB by the owners.

The city’s Development Services Department issued a Notice of Application on July 28 that an application has been filed with the city “for the construction of a secant pile retaining wall which would include placing concrete to form piers and a retaining wall for reinforcement.”

The application also calls for the”installation of temporary erosion control, planting graded and disturbed areas with drought tolerant and native plant species, and removing concrete and rebar debris from the beach …”

This is an application for a coastal development permit and site a development permit, a Process 3. The applicant is Engeo, Inc., a world-wide company.

Here’s the Notice: